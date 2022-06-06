Boris Johnson, weakened by partygate, submits a vote of confidence





Boris Johnson at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. AARON CHOWN / AFP Boris Johnson will be submitted Monday evening, June 6, to a motion of no confidence from his party. If disavowed, the Prime Minister, at the heart of partygate, a scandal for parties organized at 10 Downing Street during a period of health restrictions, will lose his post. The threshold of 15% of parliamentarians requesting a vote of confidence from the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceededannounced in a press release Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee responsible for internal organizational matters. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers In the UK, Boris Johnson refuses to resign despite the very severe conclusions of the partygate report The vote will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Paris) barely twenty-four hours after the end of the jubilee for the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time which will be communicated later.added Graham Brady. Boris Johnson’s spokesman reacted in a statement, saying that this vote offers an opportunity to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on by responding to the priorities of the people. The Prime Minister welcomes the opportunity to present his case to MPs and will remind them that there is no more formidable political force than when they are united and focused on the issues that matter to the readers. A damning report For months, criticism against Boris Johnson has been growing in his camp under the effect of Sue Gray’s report on partygate. With this report, this senior official is immersed in the celebrations organized Downing Street during the confinements, synonymous with heavy sacrifices for the British. She details a series of very alcoholic drinks with altercations, music, leaving through backdoors in the early morning and disrespect for security or maintenance officers. Boris Johnson, himself faced with an unprecedented fine for a sitting prime minister, said he assumed full responsibility for everything that happened but felt it necessary Continue his work. This scandal caused Boris Johnson’s long-lasting popularity to plummet, causing heavy setbacks for the Tories in local elections in early May. He maintained his position by notably highlighting his leading role in the Western response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read also: Partygate: Boris Johnson severely implicated for Downing Street sloppiness No obvious successor stands out If defeated by a motion of no confidence, an internal election will be held within the party to appoint a new leader. If he survives, he cannot be dislodged for a year. He would not have gone out of business since a parliamentary inquiry must now determine, by the fall, whether he lied to Parliament, which could lead him to resign. Long considered an election winning machine, Boris Johnson, Brexit champion, looks more and more like a foil after partygate but also in a context of historic fall in the purchasing power of the British. A recent survey by the YouGov institute suggests that in the event of a current legislative election, the Conservatives, in power for twelve years, would lose almost all of the constituencies in the popular regions seized from Labor in 2019, even that of Boris Johnson in the suburbs of London. On the other hand, no obvious successor stands out, which encourages some elected officials to temporize before embarking on an internal election. Read also: Partygate: the administrative investigation points to the responsibility of Downing Street, Boris Johnson renews his apologies The world

