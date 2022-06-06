Australian leader’s visit strengthens ties with Indonesia





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday sought to move beyond the regional issues that have been a key part of his overseas travels by stressing the importance of strengthening economic ties with Indonesia neighbor.

The visit was just Albanese’s second overseas trip since taking office two weeks ago and underscores the importance Australia places on its sometimes rocky relationship with Indonesia, its major nearest neighbor .

Albanese spoke of the importance of expanding the two countries’ trade and investment relations, stressing their ambition to make better use of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also discussed Australia’s proposal for a $200 million climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia. After meeting Widodo, Albanese told a joint press conference that Indonesia is on its way to becoming one of the top five economies in the world.

Realizing our investment relationship is a priority for my government,” Albanese said, and that is why we plan to work with Indonesia to realize the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. It also offered Australian assistance to help design and build the Indonesian capital that is being relocated from Jakarta to the island of Borneo and pledged to provide an additional $470 million within four years to support bilateral and regional development assistance programs in Southeast Asia. But he did not raise the thorny issue in which his Indonesian counterpart, President Joko Widodo, during a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last October, has expressed concern after Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a trilateral security agreement, dubbed AUKUS, under which Australia would acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Widodo said the deal could trigger an arms race. Some ASEAN countries fear the pact could escalate tensions in hotspots such as the South China Sea. The US nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the UK has also angered China, which claims most of the disputed South China Sea and warned the pact would threaten regional stability. . Quadruple group countries Australia, Japan, the United States and India said in March they opposed any unilateral use of force to change the status quo in their region, the invasion of Ukraine raising new concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. When asked if AUKUS would be discussed during the Albanians’ visit, Santo Darmosumarto, director of East Asian and Pacific affairs for Indonesia’s foreign ministry, said the country aims to diversify its relations with Australia focusing on different subjects than those raised above. Previously focused on defense and security, Darmosumarto told a pre-visit briefing that his government recognizes the extent of its partnership with Australia, including economic cooperation and people-to-people relations, which appear to dominate cooperation between the two countries. The IA-CEPA, which came into force in 2020, has not been effectively implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the increase in trade between countries by around 70% in the last year , said Darmosumarto. Albanese arrived in Jakarta on Sunday and is accompanied on the three-day trip by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and several business leaders. Indonesia will chair the Group of 20 largest economies this year and ASEAN next year. Albanese said he will attend the November G-20 summit in Bali. People wondered if he would after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be there. I did so because the work of the G-20 is essential in this time of global economic uncertainty, Albanese said. I will work closely with President Widodo to contribute to the success of the summit. During the visit, Albanese is due to meet ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi on Monday to discuss Australia’s commitment to Southeast Asia and the centrality of ASEAN. Before returning to Canberra on Tuesday, Albanese plans to visit Makassar, the capital of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. Although Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is often touted as one of Australia’s most important neighbors and strategic allies, the relationship has had its ups and downs. Recent disagreements over key issues include allegations of wiretapping by the Australian Signals Directorate to monitor the private phone calls of then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, his wife and other senior officials, the use capital punishment by Indonesia against Australian drug traffickers and human trafficking cases. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Australian-leader-s-visit-affirms-deeper-ties-to-17221695.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos