Imran Khan arrested soon? As ex-PM plans further protests, here’s what Pakistan’s interior minister said





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Photo: AP

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon be arrested by security guards deployed outside his residence in Bani Gala. After being ousted by a vote of no confidence, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf repeatedly called for the announcement of new elections and led protests against the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif. According to Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Khan will be arrested by the security guards deployed outside the gate of his residence as soon as the protection bond granted by the Peshawar High Court expires. Given that the former prime minister was granted a three-week transit bond on June 2 (against a bond of 50,000 Pakistani rupees), this would mean he could be arrested on or after June 23.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan had been charged in more than two dozen cases, including riots, sedition, chaos and armed attacks on the federation. “How can one become a leader of a political party in a democratic society who incites the people and ignores moral and democratic values, calling his opponents traitors?” he would have asked.

‘Pakistan will be denuclearized and divided into 3 parts’: Prime Minister Imran Khan predicts ‘bankruptcy’ and ‘civil war’

The Pakistani government is also considering whether to file treason charges against the former prime minister for his party’s “Azadi March”. Multiple scuffles had taken place between police and the PTI last month as Khan led hundreds of protesters on a march to the nation’s capital. Despite the Pakistani Supreme Court’s order to hold a rally in a plot between neighborhoods in Islamabad, his convoy had entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk.

The former Prime Minister had finally canceled his long march and asked for help from the country’s supreme court. He had, however, insisted that protests would resume if their demands were not met.

After returning to Islamabad over the weekend, Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s central committee. Meanwhile, it was decided that the second long march regarding anti-inflation and the Shehbaz Sharif government as a whole would be postponed. The march will now take place after the federal budget is presented on June 15.

‘They were carrying automatic weapons’: Pakistani minister after Imran Khan calls off Azadi rally to avoid ‘bloodshed’

Former foreign minister and PTI deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, warned that any attempt to arrest Khan would be a “mistake” that would lead to retaliation from party workers. “The whole nation has listened to Rana Sanaullah’s threats and his rhetoric. Rana Sanaullah is planning to arrest Imran Khan. If he thinks we are going to keep quiet about Imran’s arrest, he is a big fool,” he recently said.

