Trump’s corruption is beyond ‘even Nixon’s imagination’: Woodward and Bernstein





Political journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein have said Donald Trump’s political corruption surpasses that of Richard Nixon, according to a new foreword to their book All the President’s Men.

Woodward and Bernstein wrote the foreword to a new edition of their landmark book, which was first published in 1974, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel on June 17, 1972, by agents working for then-President Nixon. The investigation into the scandal, led by the two Washington Post reporters, ultimately led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

The foreword, published by the Post on Sunday, sums up the scandal and compares the corruption and deception employed by Nixon in the Trump presidency, in particular his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. account, reporters speculated that Trump’s corruption was “beyond even Nixon’s imagination.”

“Donald Trump not only sought to destroy the electoral system through false allegations of voter fraud and unprecedented public intimidation of state election officials, but he also attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to his successor. duly elected, for the first time in America’s history,” the couple wrote.

Journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein wrote that former President Donald Trump’s corruption exceeded that of Richard Nixon, in a new foreword to their book “All the President’s Men”. Above is a file photo of reporters investigating the Watergate scandal. Bettmann/Getty Images

Woodward and Bernstein then go into detail about the machinations that ultimately led to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot, stating that Trump and his team “focused on the Jan. 6 session as an opportunity to overturn the outcome. elections”.

“In a deception beyond even Nixon’s imagination, Trump and a group of White House lawyers, loyalists and aides devised a strategy to bombard the country with false claims that the 2020 election were rigged and that Trump really won,” the reporters explained. . “Prior to this crucial date, Trump’s attorneys circulated memos with fabricated allegations of voter fraud that counted the dead, underage citizens, prisoners and out-of-state residents.”

The duo further claimed that the actions of Trump and his allies leading up to the Capitol Riot were “clearly sedition”, defining the term as actions that incite “people to rebel against the government authority of the state”. In summary, they declared Trump to be “the first seditious president in our history.”

During the Trump administration and afterwards, Woodward in particular wrote extensively about the presidency and its various scandals. He published three books on the subject between 2018 and 2021, bluntly titled Fear, Rage, and Peril, respectively.

Woodward has received criticism for his coverage of the Trump administration, particularly for withholding certain revelations for months until publishing them in his books. In 2020, he claimed to have recorded a phone call he had with Trump in February of that year in which he spoke about COVID-19 in more alarming terms than he did publicly, acknowledging the dangers it presented. He won’t post the exchange for seven months, when Rage was released.

