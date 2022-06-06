Xi, Hichilema speak out amid allegations China’s rookie status is slowing debt restructuring

President Hichilema, according to a statement on his official Facebook page, said he discussed the importance for the two countries to foster better relations overall and specifically mentioned how to solve the debt problem.

Notably, however, Xinhua’s Chinese reading of the call made no mention of President Hichilema’s debt reference.

But President Hichilemas’ call and nudge on the debt issue came on the same day. Reuters released a damning report that claimed that China’s lack of experience with delicate debt restructuring and slow coordination among its official lenders were delaying debt relief for Zambia.

Earlier, there was widespread optimism that Zambia’s long stalled debt restructuring process would finally kick off after the IMF agreed to an extended credit facility in December and China was chosen. in April to co-chair a new creditors’ committee with France.

But whatever momentum there was in April has now disappeared. The creditors’ committee has yet to meet, which Reuters correspondents Rachel Savage and Leigh Thomas say is due to China’s rookie status on debt relief.

Savage and Thomas said they cited three separate sources, presumably all American and European, who all blamed China for taking so long. There’s a learning curve for China and that’s something we have to acknowledge, said a French official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivities of the issue.

Why China is delaying Zambia’s debt restructuring process:

MULTIPLE CREDITORS: Unlike other African countries where China’s two strategic banks are the main creditors, this is not the case in Zambia. Instead, according to research by the China-Africa Research Initiative, there is a coalition of at least 18 creditors that includes state-owned enterprises, commercial banks, strategic banks and private companies. Getting them all to line up is probably very difficult.

PREVIOUS FEARS: Chinese debt negotiators in Zambia are fully aware that anything that happens there will be closely watched in other countries with large Chinese loan portfolios. The Chinese have long feared setting precedents in one country that could be called upon to apply to other states.

Reuters quoted a source who alleged that China was reluctant to participate in the G20 debt process, which is a long-standing US criticism, but also not entirely accurate. Paris Club ($2.1 billion).

The point of contention, however, is that they did not work in coordination with fellow G20 members and instead negotiated DSSI restructuring agreements bilaterally.

