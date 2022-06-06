These Trump family members met with the January 6 committee





Several members of the Trump family met with the committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Last week, the commission announced that it would hold the first of a series of public hearings on Thursday evening.

While the committee said it had no plans to call on the former president himself, Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner all met with the committee .

Here’s what we know about those meetings.

Donald Trump Jr.

Earlier this month, Trump Jr. met with the committee virtually for just over three hours. During the voluntary meeting, former President Trump’s eldest son did not assert his Fifth Amendment privileges.

The meeting, which was described by sources familiar with the matter as cordial and uneventful, was expected after sources provided information to ABC News in April, although the date of the meeting was unclear.

Trump’s eldest son was among many who texted then-chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

In a text, Trump Jr. urged Meadows to get Trump to condemn the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In a second, he warned it would destroy Trump’s legacy if he didn’t do more to stop the riot.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s fiancé, joined the panel for at least one voluntary interview that reportedly turned into a heated disagreement.

In February, Guilfoyle accused the committee of leaking his appearance.

His attorney Joseph Tacopina, in a statement at the time, accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and others of hijacking the interview.

In response, the panel said Ms Guilfoyle had information of interest to the select committee and had provided documents relevant to our investigation.

The select committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members, a spokesperson for the panel said in a statement.

Ms Guilfoyle has now refused to do so, forcing the select committee to compel her to give evidence in an upcoming deposition.

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed and, in April, was seen entering the building that houses investigators from the panel looking into the January 6 events.

Guilfoyle spoke at the rally in Washington that preceded the capture of the Capitol.

Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter joined the committee in April for a voluntary interview.

It continues, President Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters at the time, about five hours after Ivanka Trump made a virtual appearance before the panel.

She answers questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, verbose term, but she answers questions, Thompson added of the former presidential adviser.

Thompson said she neither attempted to assert executive privilege nor the Fifth Amendment during questioning.

In January, the panel wrote to Ivanka Trump, marking the first official contact with a family member of the presidents. In this letter, the panel issued a formal invitation to a meeting, without subpoenaing her.

The committee noted that the then-president’s daughter spent a lot of time with him during the days surrounding the Capitol riot, including witnessing a conversation between Trump and his then-Vice President, Mike Pence. , the morning of January 6.

Likewise, the select committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the electoral vote count, the committee wrote in its letter to Trump.

Jared Kushner

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and husband of Ivanka Trump, also met with the committee voluntarily in late March.

You know, what I’m going to say is, you know, we got to ask her for her impression on these third-party accounts of the events that happened on that day and around that day, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the House Select Committee investigating the attack, told MSNBC when asked about the Kushners meeting.

So he was able to voluntarily provide us with information, verify, substantiate, provide his own, you know, support these different reports. So it was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to talk to him, added Luria.

On the day of the Capitol attack, Kushner was traveling to Washington, DC, from Saudi Arabia. He would not have gone to the White House after arriving in the city.

Trump’s son-in-law has largely avoided working on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in his job at the White House.

