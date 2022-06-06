New Australian Prime Minister and Indonesian President ride bicycles as diplomatic wheels turn





Jakarta (AFP) Australia’s new prime minister and Indonesia’s president rode bamboo bikes together on Monday as they held talks to strengthen ties, as Canberra embarks on a diplomatic charm offensive aimed at countering the growing assertiveness of the China in the region.

Anthony Albanese hailed relations with Indonesia and pledged to strengthen them on his first bilateral trip since being elected last month, choosing Southeast Asia’s biggest economy as the first stop in what is become a tradition for new Australian prime ministers. After a guard of honor, Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented Albanese with a bicycle at the presidential palace in Bogor – a town south of the capital Jakarta – where the pair took off their jackets, put on helmets and cycled around the grounds. “Australia’s relationship with Indonesia is one of our most important. We are not just bound by geography, we are bound by choice,” Albanese told a joint press conference after interviews. “Our relationship is increasingly deepened by the strategic and economic interests we share,” he added, saying Indonesia was on its way to becoming one of the world’s five largest economies. Widodo said good relations between the two would contribute to “peace and prosperity in the region”. During the bike ride, Albanese later tweeted, “It was a privilege to have such a personal and enjoyable tour of the beautiful grounds.” Albanese has confirmed he will attend the G20 summit, which Indonesia will host in November, despite his predecessor Scott Morrison’s reservations about sitting around the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his invasion of the country. ‘Ukraine. “I said before going to Indonesia (…) that Vladimir Putin had attended previous meetings in Australia organized by [former PM] Tony Abbott,” he told reporters. “That does not mean that we agree with his position, indeed we find President Putin’s behavior to be heinous, illegal,” he added. The Labor leader discussed advancing trade, climate change and regional security opportunities with Widodo, who last visited Australia in early 2020. It has also offered Australian technical expertise to Indonesia for its capital transfer from Jakarta to a new site, Nusantara of Borneo – planned for 2024 – and said it hoped to advance a $200 million climate fund. and infrastructure for the country. Focus on Southeast Asia Indonesia favors a non-aligned stance on the peaceful rivalry between Beijing and Western powers. It is one of several Asian countries to have raised concerns over the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the UK and the US – widely seen as an effort to counter China. On Albanese’s three-day trip, he was accompanied by a trade delegation and several ministers, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who met her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Sunday. Wong has previously called on Canberra to put more emphasis on Australia’s billion-dollar trade relationship with Jakarta, as well as its trade with Southeast Asia as a whole. “Deepening engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for my government,” Albanese said, announcing a new envoy and office for the region. After meeting Widodo, Albanese will travel to Makassar in South Sulawesi, where Australia has a diplomatic presence. He was also due to meet the secretary general of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as Canberra pivots to focus on strengthening its alliances in the region. His first stop after taking office was Japan where he traveled for talks with members of the Quad, an alliance created in the face of Chinese pressure for dominance in the region. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220606-new-australia-pm-indonesia-president-ride-bikes-as-diplomatic-wheels-turn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos