Republicans brace for next round of Trump primary mayhem





Candidates have pleaded for his support for months.

But as the next cycle of midterm primaries approaches, a growing number of Republicans have admitted to developing an acute case of Donald Trump fatigue.

They are tired of looking back in 2020. They are tired of playing the loyalty game. They’re sick of him claiming credit for their victories.

And according to more than a dozen battleground Republican Party officials, analysts and rank-and-file GOP members, they are tired of the chaos he is unleashing in their election.

Above all, they dread the turmoil he threatens to inject this fall with his penchant for prioritizing unwavering loyalty to him over eligibility.

I wish Trump would sit down and shut up. I think the country had had enough of him, said Perry DiLoreto, a prominent Nevada businessman and longtime GOP donor who backed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

In the upcoming GOP primary for the Senate, he ignored Trump’s endorsement of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and instead backed retired Army Captain Sam Brown.

Donald Trump was a prime example of someone with good ideas and common sense. But to move any of those ideas forward, you have to know how to have a civil dialogue with people, DiLoreto said.

Republicans in states like Nevada, Missouri and Wisconsin are venting their frustrations as they prepare for primaries that could play a big role in deciding the fate of gubernatorial races or, ultimately, Senate control in November. Republicans in those states say they are increasingly disheartened by Trump’s fixation on the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, especially since changes to election laws have already taken place in many states. many states.

Their grunts follow the resounding loss of Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate David Perdue to Georgia, which he lost by 50 points only for Trump to then push the voter fraud conspiracy charges. And it comes after the messy results of the Pennsylvania Senate primary, where Mehmet Oz and David McCormick went to overtime amidst Oz’s tightest tracks. This again caused Trump, who endorsed Oz, to cry foul of the ballot counting scandal. (McCormick conceded on Friday.) Trump also backed far-right Sen. Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial contest, which won, sparking a rash within the states GOP which now fears losing a formerly gubernatorial mansion. competitive in the fall. .

The swing in emotions Republicans are expressing comes as more party members and party members who still adoringly support Trump and his policies show signs they are open to new faces in the party to come together. run for the presidency in 2024.

The dynamic in Nevada is complicated. Trump endorsed Laxalt, his 2020 presidential campaign co-chair in the state, last August. It was an easy call then, the former statewide office holder had superior name recognition, and he was among Trump’s state officials to challenge the results of the presidential contest in 2020. Since then, Laxalts’ Senate campaign has relied heavily on Trump’s endorsement, promoting in ads and public appearances.

Brown, the DiLoreto-backed underdog candidate in the June 14 contest, has recently seen a slight increase in the upcoming primary that indicates the type of GOP divide that is occurring across the country. Brown swept the straw polls of the Republican Party in states, Clark County, Nevada’s most populous, as well as Republicans in Carson City. Gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert also won the Nevada GOP State Party straw poll, beating Trump’s pick Joe Lombardo. Informal party voting is often seen as a sign of grassroots support.

Trump fatigue is everywhere. It’s among committee members and especially elected officials, said a GOP party official involved in multiple campaigns who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation from Trump.

Part of the frustration is that there is no single path to Trump’s blessing. Candidates are trying to go through a process of getting the coveted endorsement only to risk getting outflanked by Corey Lewandowski’s parachutes with someone and Trump approves on a whim, the official said, referring to the former Trump campaign manager who remains an informal adviser to the former president.

The person said there had been potential candidates who refused to run at all, saying: I’m not going to spend a year campaigning, fundraising just for the last week of the campaign, for decide he doesn’t like my golf swing and approves of my opponent.

Wisconsin Republicans are experiencing a similar split. GOP members on the ground aren’t as uniformly swayed by Trump as they were in 2020, said former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt.

In a recent straw poll from Wisconsin, it was not Trump but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who won as the Republicans’ favorite presidential candidate in 2024. In that same straw poll, Trump didn’t couldn’t even win over a majority of Wisconsin Republicans who said they wanted him to run for president again.

Hitt said in 2020 that he saw solidarity across the party. Today, he sees far more rifts in the key presidential battleground state, a dynamic that could jeopardize the parties’ ability to topple the governors’ mansion this fall and turn Wisconsin red in 2024.

It’s not a thing. These are people who want to find a new candidate [in 2024]. Some people think he can’t win. Some people are upset about Jan. 6, and some people are upset about still talking about 2020, Hitt said. You put all of these things together and it makes more people want to move on.

Still, that didn’t stop three of the four GOP candidates from running for the chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from heading to Mar-a-Lago to seek Trump’s endorsement.

Scott Walker, a former Trump ally, told NBC News in a recent interview that he would rather Trump had stayed out of this primary, saying the three top-voting candidates also expressed loyalty to the US. former president. Walker, who supports former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, said he sent Trump a memo praising Kleefisch, whom he considered the most qualified, but he had another suggestion: consider not approve at all.

My big ask wasn’t so much about approval. I was just saying I’m 100% behind her, here’s why, but I think it probably makes sense not to get engaged, Walker said.

Last week, Trump backed millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who had backed the Trump administration and poured money into the race anyway.

President Trump is the most important factor in any Republican primary, said Chris Walker, an adviser to Michels. It was an endorsement that every Republican campaign was trying to get.

In some cases, like Missouris GOP, the Senate primary, Trump is threatening to unnecessarily stake what could be a solidly red contest, said Elijah Haahr, a Republican former speaker of Missouris State House.

Haahr said Republicans on the ground are concerned Trump is poised to back Eric Greitens, who has drawn the endorsement of Trump allies such as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. , and was a top fundraiser for Trumps. re-election offer.

Greitens, the former Missouri governor who resigned in 2018 amid criminal and ethics investigations, carries the kind of baggage that could explode and hurt Republicans’ chances in the general election, Haahr said. Last March, Greitens’ ex-wife alleged in court papers that he abused her and their young son, the charges Greitens called “fabricated.”

Most people think that if Trump decides to endorse Eric, that probably means he will be the nominee. And that creates a challenge for the Republican Party, which needs to focus on statewide and legislative races, Haahr said. All other race contenders will win by running overall, with the exception of Eric Greitens.

In a statement, Greitens called Trump’s endorsement “the most powerful asset in the history of politics.”

“These establishment RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] should stop trying to downplay President Trump’s immense influence and instead work with him to advance the Americas-first agenda, he continued.

Danette Proctor, chairwoman of the Republican Central Committee for Greene County in Missouri, said there was no doubt Trump’s endorsement would make a difference in competitive primary races.

At the same time, she said Trump doesn’t have the same universal strength as he did in 2020.

His behavior hurt him, she said, and added that his fixation on the 2020 race is on the base. We all loved his politics and how great a businessman he is, Proctor said. People appreciate what he’s done, but it’s time to move on.

