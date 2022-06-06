Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock and Stock Market News | Financial News

Published

47 seconds ago

on

By

 

















Moneycontrol PRO
















Here is a list of multibagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they have generated huge returns over the past two years. Fund managers believe these stocks still have the potential to generate additional returns.

Over 949% Returns in 2 Years, But Not Quite Yet: These Midcap Multibagger Stocks Keep Seducing MFs


New trends

Watch: Radhika Merchant's first Bharatanatyam performance, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani



Last namePriceTo change% changes
The Indiabull ed115.95-6.65-5.42
ntpc155.150.150.1
Sbi463.40-1.10-0.24
Rec115.40-3.75-3.15

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting