Imrans story, pressure tactics become less relevant





Will former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s account get the desired response? Or will it make Pakistan more vulnerable by fueling dissension within institutions and society, in addition to weakening its economy.

It is no strange coincidence that all of a sudden conspiracy theories began floating around simultaneously such as denuclearization, recognition of Israel as an independent and sovereign state, loan default and collapse economy, etc.

The backdrop of last week’s statements by Imran Khan is very interesting. In an extremely alarmist tone, he declared that Pakistan would go bankrupt and that it could be denuclearized if the establishment did not decide (bringing it back to power).

He also attacked the Establishment for failing to do anything about what he sees as the “American regime change plot against Pakistan.” Through his supporters, the keyboard warriors and his fellow journalists and political workers, he launched a sustained campaign (Wo Kon Tha who was he?) to indirectly target the military’s top brass.

Other political leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari may have criticized a few individuals in the institutions, but they never attacked the military, the country and its vital assets be it its nuclear program or its foreign policy interests. Politics and politicians will only thrive if Pakistan survives as a viable country.

He has now taken Pakistan’s internal issues to UN bodies, never before seen by a dominant political party. This is another issue that the UN cannot do anything about a country’s internal problems, since it has no legal authority to intervene.

He blamed the current government of Shehbaz Sharif for preparing to recognize Israel as an independent and sovereign state. While in government, Imran Khan sent his close aide to Israel and that is part of the case. The current government has firmly rejected this accusation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The whole story of Imran Khan has an underlying objective: to exert enough pressure on the institutions to manipulate the political system in his favor at the expense of the interests of other political parties.

In simplistic terms, he asks the people and the institutions to democratically choose a “poison” (Imran Khan) instead of granting the masses the right to choose other types of “poisons” (PPP and PMLN, etc.) for quote renowned author and intellectual Gen Assad Durrani, former DG ISI.

His advisers and collaborators believe that by throwing strong implications out of his story makes it relevant and amounts to asking for a response from institutions. The demand for free and fair elections is a smokescreen to rehabilitate him in power by rigging the elections as he expects. Otherwise, how can Imran Khan assume that the election verdict gives him a two-thirds majority. Even if elections are held, he will likely call them rigged and demand new elections if he doesn’t get his overall victory.

“Imran Khan jeopardizes Pakistan’s attempts to fix its economy” was the headline of the prestigious British magazine Economist. , thanks to the long march of Imran Khan.

It comes on the heels of India scrambling to launch a major campaign to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities. They were looking for an opportunity to undermine their biggest opponent in South Asia.

Irrespective of Imran Khan’s rhetoric or speeches, one is curious to see what he plans next. It is quite obvious that he will not easily emerge from the fray as his predecessors did. ‘He has to live and prepare for Article 6 if that’s what he might get soon,’ one observer said.

In reality, his narrative pressure is false and becoming less and less relevant in political circles. While his involvement with the establishment has already begun to dilute, his political bubble will burst in due course and Pakistan will move on. His narrative and pressure tactics will then come in handy now.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, politician from Balochistan and former adviser to the government of Balochistan for media and strategic communication. It remained associated with BBC World Service. He is also the President of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) and of Balochistan. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/963814-imran-s-narrative-pressure-tactics-getting-less-relevant

