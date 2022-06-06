Politics
Recep Erdogan has reiterated that he will maintain veto power over Sweden and Finland in NATO until his demands are met
We will continue without changing our position, says the Turkish president, who demands that Stockholm and Helsinki cut their ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (REUTERS/Florion Goga)
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğanreiterated for another week that he would not admit Sweden and Finland into NATO until he was fully convinced that the two countries had severed their ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization declared a terrorist group by Ankara.
Until our expectations are met, we will continue without changing our position on NATO enlargement.he told a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party.
Currently, leaders of terrorist organizations roam freely in Sweden and Finland, under the protection of Swedes and Finns, he added.
Both the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistoand the Swedish Prime Minister, Madeline Andersonand the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergagreed that they all take into account Turkey’s “security concerns” in this regard to ensure the adherence of the two countries as a security measure against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
However, efforts by Sweden and Finland to convince the president that they have no connection with these groups do not appear to have borne fruit. After indicating at the end of last month that the talks in recent days have not taken place “at the desired level”, Erdogan criticizes practically every time he speaks the alleged protections granted by these countries to the Kurds wanted by the Turkish government.
Sweden and Finland have formally applied to join NATO (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
For entry to take place, all NATO members must approve the candidacy of the two Nordic countries, provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO leaders hope that the summit to be held at the end of June in Spain will be the occasion for a historic enlargement.
The group known as the PKK is designated as a terrorist entity by the United States and the European Union, including Sweden and Finland. However, the West’s attitude towards the Syrian wing of the PKK, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, has caused acrimony between Ankara and other NATO members. The YPG form the backbone of the forces involved in the US-led fight against the Islamic State group.
Finland and Sweden have tried to broker a solution, and other NATO capitals have said they remain confident that objections raised by Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, could be overcome.
Jens StoltenbergNATO’s secretary general, announced last Wednesday that he would bring together senior Swedish, Finnish and Turkish officials at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels to unlock the accession of the two Scandinavian countries.
At a press conference in Washington, where he met with the US Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkenthe former Norwegian prime minister has confirmed that a meeting will be organized “in the coming days” to ensure that the military organization progresses in the accession of Stockholm and Helsinki, which requires the unanimity of the 30 allies.
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General (REUTERS/Leah Millis)
The secretary general said he hoped to make progress before the NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid in late June and avoided detailing what the Nordic countries would have to do to salvage the Turkish veto.
For his part, the American Secretary of State reiterated the support of the United States for the candidacy of the two Scandinavian countries, assuring that there is a “great consensus” within NATO on the advisability of integrating the Sweden and Finland, and wishing to “move quickly in the process.
US Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, met the Finnish President on Friday in Helsinki to express his support for the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO. It is clear that, from a military point of view, if the Finnish and Swedish offers are approved, they will significantly strengthen NATO’s military capabilities, General Milley told reporters who accompanied him on his tour.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Finland and Sweden should change their laws if necessary to meet Turkey’s demands and gain their support for its NATO bid.
With information from Europa Press
