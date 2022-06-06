Connect with us

Recep Erdogan has reiterated that he will maintain veto power over Sweden and Finland in NATO until his demands are met

We will continue without changing our position, says the Turkish president, who demands that Stockholm and Helsinki cut their ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party

