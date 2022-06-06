Britain’s Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence from his own party





Placeholder while loading article actions LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence from Tory lawmakers on Monday night following anger over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and dissatisfaction with his leadership. The stunning development came after enough conservative lawmakers submitted letters of censure to trigger the process. The vote, which will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST), could see Johnson resign as prime minister just over two years after leading the party. by an overwhelming majority in the 2019 general election. A vote of confidence is triggered when 15% of the Conservative parliamentary party or 54 lawmakers submit letters to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, a powerful group of backbench Conservative lawmakers. UK Partygate report blames No 10 for boozy lockdown parties Analysts say the prime minister is likely to outlive the vote: the speed with which it happened means his critics have little time to rally and there is no obvious successor to go to lawmakers flock. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, was once seen as the party’s plan B, but his star has faded after several scandals. But even if he survives tonight, he’s not out of danger. Former Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote of confidence in December 2018 and then resigned seven months later. Speaking to reporters, Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, said he told Johnson on Sunday evening that the threshold for a vote had been reached. I followed the rules we have in place. I briefed the Prime Minister yesterday and we agreed on the timetable for the vote of confidence, he said. He shared my view, which is also consistent with the rules we have in place, that this vote should take place as soon as it could reasonably take place and that would be today. He did not say how many letters he had received. In response, a Downing Street spokesman said tonight is an opportunity to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move forward, respecting the priorities of the people. The Prime Minister welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they are united and focused on the issues that matter to voters, there is no political force more formidable , did he declare. If Johnson wants to survive, he must win the support of at least half of Tory lawmakers, which means he must get 180 votes tonight. If it exceeds this number, no further votes are allowed for a year, although this rule can be changed. Brady told reporters that some of those calling for a vote of no confidence said it should only take place after Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations are over. Johnson was booed by some when he attended a Jubilee service on Friday at St Paul’s Cathedral. In a scathing letter Posted on social media, Jesse Norman, once one of Johnson’s longtime supporters, said the Prime Minister had presided over a culture of occasional law-breaking in Downing Street. But he also added that his frustration extended beyond the scandal, calling Johnson’s political priorities deeply questionable, and listed the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, and the violation potential of the Northern Ireland protocol which was negotiated in the context of Brexit. OK. Who could replace Boris Johnson? Here are some of the possible suitors as the controversy grows. Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary who is also a favorite to succeed Johnson, tweeted her support: The Prime Minister has my 100% support in today’s vote and I strongly encourage my colleagues to support him. He apologized for the mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth. Johnson led his party to a landslide victory in the 2019 election, promising to make Brexit happen, but his popularity has plummeted in recent months, in part due to revelations about parties breaking the rules in Downing Street. In April, he became the first sitting prime minister convicted of breaking the law. Analysts said conservative lawmakers were hesitant until recently to give Johnson the boost because he has been a proven winner of votes with cross-party appeal. But his party was beaten in recent local elections and trails the opposition Labor Party in the polls. A steady stream of letters calling on Johnson to leave also followed an internal investigation of the Sue Gray Report into lockdown-breaking parities that blamed Johnsons senior government leadership squarely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/06/boris-johnson-tory-leadership-vote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos