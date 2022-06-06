Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signals stronger ties with Indonesia on security and climate





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a deeper relationship with close neighbor Indonesia, pledging to strengthen cooperation on trade, security and climate change during his first bilateral visit on June 6. Before the start of official talks, Mr. Albanese accompanied his host, President Joko Widodo, for a ride through the presidential palace in Bogor on bamboo bicycles. Underlining the importance of engaging with Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Australia’s new Prime Minister brought a high-level trade delegation to Indonesia, alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister of Trade Don Farrell. “Indonesia is on its way to becoming one of the five largest economies in the world,” Mr. Albanese said, “revitalizing our trade and investment relationship is a priority for my government.” The government will work together to realize the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA), he said, and will also offer technical expertise for the development of the new capital. green and high-tech from Indonesia, “Nusantara”. Mr Albanese reiterated a commitment of 470 million Australian dollars ($338.49 million) over four years for overseas development in Indonesia and the region, a $200 million climate and infrastructure partnership Australians with Indonesia and the creation of a new office for South East Asia within the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs. business. “True to my government’s ambitious climate goals, I want greater access to affordable, reliable and secure clean energy across our region as we move together towards a net zero world,” he said. The trip comes as Australia’s new Labor government, which ended nearly a decade of Conservative rule in elections on May 21, places greater emphasis on Southeast Asian relations and change climate change, a crucial issue for its Pacific neighbors as it navigates ties with a more assertive China. Australia’s new Malaysian-born foreign minister, who previously said Indonesia had not received the attention it deserved under the previous administration, met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Sunday. President Jokowi, as the Indonesian leader is commonly known, stressed the importance for the two nations to strengthen their bilateral commitments in the face of current global challenges. Mr. Jokowi reiterated the importance of the strategic economic partnership and IA-CEPA, which will enable more Indonesians to work in Australia, the recent opening of a Monash University campus in Greater Jakarta, and the importance of food security and sustainability. Mr Albanese is also due to meet Lim Jock Hoi, the secretary general of the Jakarta-based Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), before heading to Makassar in eastern Indonesia. .

