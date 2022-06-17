Erdogan’s critic wants Kissinger to apologize for Cyprus – KNEWS

An American scholar calls on Henry Kissinger to apologize to Cypriots for betraying the Greeks and placating Turkey, saying the father of modern realpolitik signaled to Turkey in 1974 that aggression was working.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner this week, Michael Rubin says there’s Western appeasement toward Turkey that dates back half a century when former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger got involved in the issue. Cypriot.

Kissingers’ decisions in the eastern Mediterranean have at best frozen an otherwise resolvable crisis and at worst could spark a new conflict, Rubin wrote.

The author, known for his critical stance against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wrote on Twitter that Kissinger owes an apology for betraying the Greeks and greenlighting Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus.

In his op-ed, he went on to say that Kissinger’s moves signaled to the entire Turkish establishment that aggression was working.

“Not only does the northern part of Cyprus therefore remain the last territory occupied by Europe, but Erdogan now believes that force could allow him to take possession of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea”

Even though Greece was both a democracy and a staunch US ally, Kissinger saw an opportunity to appease Turkey. There is no American reason why the Turks should not own a third of Cyprus, Kissinger advised President Gerald Ford, who had assumed the presidency days before, Ruibin wrote.

Turkish troops landed in Cyprus on July 20, 1974 following a Greek-inspired coup on the island a week earlier. After the initial phase of the operation, seen as an invasion by Greek Cypriots and an intervention by Turkish Cypriots, peace talks in Geneva broke down after a proposal from Ankara was rejected by the Greeks.

A day later, according to a historic State Department transcript dated August 13, 1974, taken during a conversation between Kissinger and President Gerald Ford, the 99-year-old diplomat told his boss that calls to cut aid to Turkey would be a disaster, adding that he saw no American reason why the Turks should not have a third of Cyprus.

But Ruibin says Kissinger was wrong.

Kissinger was wrong, and it will take crippling sanctions on Turkey, an end to the military embargo on Cyprus, and new US deployments in the Eastern Mediterranean to right historic wrongs and deter further conflict, the author wrote.

Ruibin has been a staunch critic of Erdogan, who filed a criminal complaint against the author in 2017 for allegedly supporting the terror organization FETO, seen by Ankara as largely responsible for the failed coup.

The American Enterprise Institute’s senior researcher also faults Kissinger for pandering to Turkey with the idea that size matters.

Kissinger says he has sought to maintain a crucial balance between Greece and Turkey by seeking to help the two NATO allies reach mutually acceptable positions.

The American diplomat, who warned the West last month not to pursue a humiliating defeat of Russia, wrote in 2014 that Ukraine should function as a bridge between East and West.

But Rubin said Kissinger should apologize to Greece and Cyprus, saying there would be no better way to signal to Turkey that its era of imperialism is over.