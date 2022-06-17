Politics
Erdogan’s critic wants Kissinger to apologize for Cyprus – KNEWS
An American scholar calls on Henry Kissinger to apologize to Cypriots for betraying the Greeks and placating Turkey, saying the father of modern realpolitik signaled to Turkey in 1974 that aggression was working.
In an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner this week, Michael Rubin says there’s Western appeasement toward Turkey that dates back half a century when former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger got involved in the issue. Cypriot.
Kissingers’ decisions in the eastern Mediterranean have at best frozen an otherwise resolvable crisis and at worst could spark a new conflict, Rubin wrote.
The author, known for his critical stance against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wrote on Twitter that Kissinger owes an apology for betraying the Greeks and greenlighting Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus.
In his op-ed, he went on to say that Kissinger’s moves signaled to the entire Turkish establishment that aggression was working.
“Not only does the northern part of Cyprus therefore remain the last territory occupied by Europe, but Erdogan now believes that force could allow him to take possession of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea”
Even though Greece was both a democracy and a staunch US ally, Kissinger saw an opportunity to appease Turkey. There is no American reason why the Turks should not own a third of Cyprus, Kissinger advised President Gerald Ford, who had assumed the presidency days before, Ruibin wrote.
Turkish troops landed in Cyprus on July 20, 1974 following a Greek-inspired coup on the island a week earlier. After the initial phase of the operation, seen as an invasion by Greek Cypriots and an intervention by Turkish Cypriots, peace talks in Geneva broke down after a proposal from Ankara was rejected by the Greeks.
A day later, according to a historic State Department transcript dated August 13, 1974, taken during a conversation between Kissinger and President Gerald Ford, the 99-year-old diplomat told his boss that calls to cut aid to Turkey would be a disaster, adding that he saw no American reason why the Turks should not have a third of Cyprus.
But Ruibin says Kissinger was wrong.
Kissinger was wrong, and it will take crippling sanctions on Turkey, an end to the military embargo on Cyprus, and new US deployments in the Eastern Mediterranean to right historic wrongs and deter further conflict, the author wrote.
Ruibin has been a staunch critic of Erdogan, who filed a criminal complaint against the author in 2017 for allegedly supporting the terror organization FETO, seen by Ankara as largely responsible for the failed coup.
The American Enterprise Institute’s senior researcher also faults Kissinger for pandering to Turkey with the idea that size matters.
Not only does the northern part of Cyprus therefore remain the last territory occupied by Europe, but Erdogan now believes that force could win possession of the Greek Aegean islands from him, Rubin wrote.
Kissinger says he has sought to maintain a crucial balance between Greece and Turkey by seeking to help the two NATO allies reach mutually acceptable positions.
The American diplomat, who warned the West last month not to pursue a humiliating defeat of Russia, wrote in 2014 that Ukraine should function as a bridge between East and West.
But Rubin said Kissinger should apologize to Greece and Cyprus, saying there would be no better way to signal to Turkey that its era of imperialism is over.
Sources
2/ https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/erdogan-critic-wants-kissinger-to-apologize-over-cyprus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru Palace grounds | India News June 17, 2022
- Bollywood roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Roop Durgapal, Sriya Reddy, and more… June 17, 2022
- Jos Buttler unleashes chaos against the Netherlands as England breaks the ODI record | Cricket June 17, 2022
- European leaders visit Kiev to express solidarity with Ukraine – BBC News June 17, 2022
- Quarry and High on Life reportedly meant that Google Stadia would be the first to be released. June 17, 2022