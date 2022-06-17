A unilateral witch hunt: angry Trump attacks January 6 hearings | donald trump





Donald Trump launched an angry verbal attack on the Jan. 6 congressional hearings, calling them a rigged deal and a one-sided witch hunt that is getting terrible ratings.

In his first public appearance since the televised sessions began, Trump claimed on Friday without evidence that the House of Representatives panel made its case using doctored videos and misleadingly edited witness testimony.

He also denied the allegation made Thursday that he bullied Vice President Mike Pence into nullifying the 2020 election. I never called Mike Pence a wimp, Trump told a rally of religious conservatives in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike Pence had a chance to be great, he had a chance, frankly, to be historic. Mike and I say it sadly because I like him but Mike didn’t have the guts to act.

Trump’s desperate attempts to stay in power after losing the election to Joe Biden have been brought back to light by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with visceral images and damning testimony from his most close associates and family.

The panel methodically argues that the attack on the United States Capitol was an attempted coup and that Trump was at the center of the conspiracy. On Thursday, he learned the attack had endangered Pence’s life. The findings could prompt the Justice Department to file criminal charges against Trump.

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, the former president walked on stage framed by a classic faux temple with Corinthian columns in a ballroom at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump was nearly two hours later than scheduled at Faith & Freedom Coalitions’ Road to Majority conference, but attendees gathering under a ceiling painted to look like blue skies and clouds greeted him with rapturous cheers and songs from the United States! UNITED STATES!

Unrepentant, he continued to push his big lie of a stolen election and compared Pence to a robot and a human treadmill for accepting advice from those who said he had no power to reject the voters in the state and therefore to keep Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump described the hearings as an insurgency hoax reminiscent of investigations into his campaign ties to Russia, but said they were ultimately peanuts in comparison.

There is no cleaner example of the menacing spirit that has consumed the American left than the disgraceful performance staged by the non-selection committee, Trump said during a rambling speech. They are crooks. They are crooks. Every one of them is a radical left hater, hates you all, hates me even more than you do, but I’m just trying to help you.

The deselected shredded every standard of decency, fairness, precedent, tradition, separation of powers, executive privilege and due process. No one has ever done this before. They knowingly spin a false and bogus narrative and in a chilling attempt to weaponize the justice system against their political opponents.

The committee hearings turned the words of Trump’s inner circle against him. His attorney general William Barr was seen in a deposition describing the voter fraud allegations as bullshit, and the former president’s daughter testified that she accepted Barr’s assessment.

Without providing evidence, Trump claimed the panel was using video that was deceptively doctored and edited out of context. The committee is taking testimony from witnesses who defended me for eight hours, chopping it up and truncating audio clips to make it sound like what they said was absolutely terrible, he noted.

Trump at the Faith & Freedom Coalitions Road to Majority event in Nashville. Photograph: Harrison McClary/Reuters

He added: Don’t forget, it’s also the people who weren’t even allowed to testify but wanted to. Many people wanted to go and testify about what they had seen and how twisted it was. Meanwhile, the committee refuses to air any tapes of people saying the right things, the things we want to hear.

The former president then hurled childish insults at Congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee along with seven Democrats.

This is a one-way street. It’s a rigged deal. It’s a shame and it’s never happened in the history of our country where we have no representation, Trump said. They say, Oh, they got Republicans! Who are they? Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the crier. He cries every time he speaks.

Pointing to his head, Trump scoffed: This guy has a mental disorder. Pretending to draw tears from his eyes, he added: He’s crying. Every time this guy gets up to talk, he starts crying. I said there was something wrong with this guy. They are our representatives.

Trump said he would very, very seriously consider pardoning those involved in the riot if he becomes president again. What happened on January 6 was a simple protest that got out of control, he said.

He compared the size of a crowd during his speech earlier in the day to one that attended civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jrs I Have A Dream speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. I made a handsome speech but I preferred his speech, he joked.

He said no one was killed except Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot as he tried to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol. In fact, a bipartisan Senate report linked seven deaths to the insurgency.

Trump summed up: Let’s be clear, this is not a congressional investigation, this horrible situation that is wasting everyone’s time. This is a theatrical production of partisan political fiction that gets these terrible, terrible ratings, and they go nuts.

He also used his speech to attack the Biden administration and insist that war would never have broken out in Ukraine if he was still president. As is customary at his rallies, he teased another run for the White House in 2024. Anyone want me to run for president? He asked. There was a sustained roar of approval from the crowd.

It’s hard to find anyone at the Faith & Freedom event who is influenced by the January 6 committee. Asked if she was watching Thursday’s hearing, Susanne Thoen, 67, a retired human resources manager from Nashville, replied: The prank? Sorry? You mean the left agenda? No. There was no insurrection. I’m not going to waste my time watching the mainstream media.

Joseph Padilla, 42, a retired US Marine, added: It’s another distraction. Is this something they are trying to make a big effort to further divide us because of the upcoming midterm elections? They try to point out flaws because this administration is flawed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/17/donald-trump-january-6-hearings-witch-hunt

