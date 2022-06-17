Trump’s lawyers are double-crossed in New York this summer





Lawyers have asked to delay a trial in which Trump is accused of undermining the security of protesters. The jury selection would conflict with Trump’s testimony in the NY AG’s investigation into the Trump Organization. Seven of Trump’s legal battles in New York have dates, deadlines or depositions between now and August. Loading Something is loading.

So many court cases, so little time.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a judge in Bronx, New York, to delay the July 18 start of a civil trial in which five Mexican-born protesters allege Trump unleashed guards in hand during their rally in front of Trump Tower in 2015.

The first week of that trial would conflict with a deposition Trump is due to give in New York as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his business, the attorneys said in a filing late Thursday.

Double booking is to be expected. No less than seven of Trump’s legal battles in New York have dates, deadlines or depositions between now and early August.

With the sole exception of testifying for James, Trump doesn’t have to be personally present while his attorneys leak everything from his company’s indictment to why he retweeted an animation that used the song.” Electric Avenue”.

But Trump’s small army of East Coast lawyers are busy, busy, busy.

Perhaps the busiest of all are Alina Habba and her legal partner, Michael Madaio. They are Trump’s lawyers for the trial of the Trump Tower protesters and two separate, labor-intensive legal battles with the Attorney General’s office.

One concerns James’ request for Trump’s personal business records, a matter for which Trump remains conditionally in contempt of court.

The other is the Attorney General’s request for Trump’s testimony. Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to undergo questioning under oath before James’ lawyers between July 15 and July 22.

Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his cases.

“Defendant is now mandated to appear for deposition the week of July 18,” Habba wrote in his Thursday night letter to Supreme Court Justice Doris M. Gonzalez of New York, who will preside over the trial of the Bronx protesters. .

“As this office also represents the defendant in this case, I am required to defend my client’s testimony and will not be available July 18-22,” Habba wrote to the judge.

James won’t budge an inch on filing dates, Habba wrote. It is therefore the date of the trial that must give.

“We have been advised that the OAG will not consent to an adjournment of these dates, as it argues that any delay could potentially conflict with the applicable statute of limitations,” Habba’s letter reads. “As a result, we request a brief adjournment of the current trial date and seek leave from the Court to schedule jury duty for July 25, 2022, or such later date as the Court deems appropriate.”

The judge has yet to rule on moving the protesters’ trial date.

Here’s how Trump’s crowded legal dance card is gearing up for the summer. All dates are subject to reshuffling as the parties try to fit everything in.

Week of June 20

Monday is the deadline for James’ office to tell a Manhattan judge whether, after two years of legal battles, he is finally satisfied with Trump’s efforts to comply with the subpoena for his documents and whether he will thinks Trump’s costly contempt of court order should therefore be lifted. once for all.

A hearing for oral arguments on this issue would likely be scheduled later in the week.

A parallel battle at the Bronx protesters’ trial was scheduled for an in-person hearing on Wednesday, but that date has since been canceled.

Lawyers for Trump and protesters accuse each other of unethical behavior over the release of pre-trial excerpts from depositions that revealed Trump had an inordinate fear of ‘dangerous’ fruit being thrown at him during protests .

The judge will instead preside next month over each party’s request that the other be punished in the crash of the fruit.

Week of July 11

On Tuesday, July 12, lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, appear before a criminal judge in Manhattan.

“We will discuss all pre-trial issues,” New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said as he set the bench date for Wednesday. “And we will set a firm trial date.”

Manhattan prosecutors allege and defense attorneys deny that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization set up a payroll system that allows company executives to disguise millions of salaries as tax-free benefits.

A late August, early September trial has been discussed, though Weisselberg could still plead guilty and face a minimum prison sentence.

Also scheduled for Tuesday is a remote hearing in Trump’s 2021 civil lawsuit in Dutchess County, NY, against his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times.

Trump is seeking “no less than a hundred million dollars” in damages for Pulitzer’s winning Times coverage of his tax records.

Friday, July 15 is the court-mandated starting bell for the three Trumps to begin depositions in the AG’s investigation into the Trump Organization.

Week of July 18

The three Trumps’ depositions before GA attorneys are due to wrap up by the end of the week.

And Friday, July 22 is a motion filing deadline in a lawsuit brought by disco-reggae star Eddy Grant, who sued Trump for copyright infringement in federal court in Manhattan in 2021.

Grant is seeking $300,000 in damages for the use of his hit song, “Electric Avenue,” in a Biden-bashing animation that Trump tweeted during the 2020 presidential campaign. Trump was ordered by the court to file a deposition in this case by June 21.

Week of July 25

This is the tentative new start date for the trial of protesters in the Bronx.

Donald Trump is a star defendant, and his fixer-turned-critic Michael Cohen is the star witness against him, but neither will appear in person at trial.

Instead, jurors will hear previously recorded trial depositions from the two now sworn enemies.

Trump swore he had nothing to do with security violence against protesters outside Trump Tower, and didn’t even know there was a problem with protesters until the next day.

Cohen countered in his own deposition that his boss at the time was indeed there and in charge. Cohen said in his own deposition that he was with Trump, upstairs at the Trump Organization headquarters, as Trump told his senior protester security official, “get ’em out.”

Week of August 1

Finally, Wednesday, August 3 is the day depositions begin behind the scenes in writer E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Trump in Manhattan federal court.

Habba and Madaio are currently the attorneys representing Trump in this case.

Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in mid-1990s; his attorneys have said they won’t seek a deposition from Trump, but they want his DNA, which they hope to match to a dress Carroll says she was wearing when the incident happened.

As for the rest of August, the trial of the Bronx protesters could drag on until the middle of the month. And August 29 is the tentative trial start date for the Electric Avenue lawsuit, provided a settlement is not reached.

