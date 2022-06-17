Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Pragati Maidan tunnel and 6 underpasses on Sunday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited tunnel and six underpasses that are part of the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor project at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said. It is expected to ease traffic flow for 1 lakh commuters.

The corridor was constructed at a cost of over Rs 920 crore and is fully funded by the central government, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. It aims to provide smooth and hassle-free access to the new world-class exhibition and convention center under development at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programs held at Pragati Maidan, a-t -he declares. The 1.36 km long tunnel will have six lanes, with a three-lane carriageway on both sides. It connects Ring Road to India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. It will also provide direct connectivity to Pragati Maidan’s huge underground car park. It should provide a hassle-free ride for people traveling between East, South East and Central Delhi. Officials said it will decongest the road at Pragati Maidan, ITO Junction, India Gate and Supreme Court. The best of Express Premium Prime Prime Prime Prime Officials closely associated with the project said the tunnel will have two control rooms at the entrance and exit to monitor traffic via CCTV. An emergency lane 80 meters long and five meters wide has also been built on the underground section to tow any broken down vehicle.

The six underpasses, five of which are on the Mathura Road, will create a signal-free section between Pragati Maidan and Sunder Nursery. The sixth Ring Road underpass will pass under the railway line and connect to Bhairon Marg. The underpasses will facilitate travel on Mathura Road from Pragati Maidan to Ashram, Nizamuddin, Sarai Kale Khan, Central and South East Delhi and Badarpur.

According to officials, work on the tunnel and underpasses began in 2017. It was estimated to be ready by 2019, but the project was delayed due to the pandemic and a ban on construction activities. construction. Officials said murals showcasing Indian culture, birds and the six seasons in different parts of the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will adorn the tunnel.

