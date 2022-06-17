Today’s Headlines and Comments – Lawfare





Subscribe to receive this newsletter straight to your inbox. The committees’ third public hearing on Jan. 6 detailed former President Trump’s efforts to pressure former Vice President Pence to cancel the 2020 presidential election., writing the Washington Post. Former Pence attorney Greg Jacob and retired federal judge Michael Luttig testified. Jacob said Trump’s lawyer, John Eastman, admitted that his plan to have Pence nullify the election violated voter count law. The select committee also revealed that Eastman had asked for a pardon. The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, has said Ukraine and Moldova should be considered candidates for EU membership., according the Wall Street Journal. This announcement brings Ukraine closer to membership, a process that could take decades. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said EU membership would help Ukraine counter the Russian invasion. EU leaders will meet in Brussels next week to discuss whether they accept the committee’s recommendations. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for Russia during a call with Russian President Vladamir Putin, drawing criticism from US officials, reports the Washington Post. A State Department spokesperson said nations that side with Russia are on the wrong side of history, in response to the news. The Chinese government has tried to avoid sanctions from the West while balancing its close ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. Danish military says Russian warship violated Danish territorial waters twice on Friday, according Reuters. The incident happened near a democracy festival where senior officials and businessmen were meeting on the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. The Russian Embassy in Denmark said the Danish government lacked evidence to support the charge. Tensions in the Baltic Sea arise after Denmark began sending Harpoon missiles to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian invasion. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced that the UK government has approved the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US., writing the BBC. Assange has 14 days to appeal the decision, according to the Home Office. Assanges’ brother, Gabriel Shipton, has said Assanges’ family will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights if they fail in the UK courts. North Korean state media reported an unidentified intestinal outbreak that affected 800 families, who will receive government aid, reports Reuters. The news comes as North Korea faces its first coronavirus outbreak. An official from South Korea’s unification ministry said the recently reported disease could be cholera or typhoid. ICYMI: Yesterday, Right Jen Patja Howell share an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Evelyn Douek and Quinta Jurecic sat down with RonNell Anderson Jones to discuss the usefulness of defamation laws to counter lies following the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Life B. Johnson argued that the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was made possible by a culture of law enforcement that ignored white supremacy and far-right extremism. Benjamin Pollard share a live broadcast of the third day of a series of hearings held by the January 6 committee. Claudia Swain share a guide to the third day of the January 6 committee hearings. David Priess share an episode of To chatter in which he sat down with John Dickie to discuss the secret rituals of Freemasonry, its origins and development in Europe and America, the significance of George Washington and other early American Masons, and Moreover. E-mail the Roundup team noteworthy law and security-related articles to include, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for additional comments on these issues. Register to receive Lawfare in your inbox. Consult the relevant job offers on our job board.

