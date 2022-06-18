Could Donald Trump have granted pardons to allies on January 6?





The lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on how to annul the 2020 election asked for his pardon in the days following January 6, the committee of inquiry into the attack on the Capitol.

During the committee’s third public hearing on June 16, law professor John Eastman emailed Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, asking for executive clemency. “I have decided that I should be on the pardon list, if this is still ongoing,” he wrote, according to an email obtained by the House panel.

The revelation came a week after Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair, alleged that “several” Republicans in Congress had also sought Trump’s pardon before he left office for their role in the attempted to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden. . She mentioned only one lawmaker by name: Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

“As you will see, Rep. Perry contacted the White House in the weeks following Jan. 6 to seek a presidential pardon,” said Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming. “Several other Republican congressmen have also sought presidential clemency for their role in trying to void the 2020 election.” (Perry quickly denied asking for forgiveness, calling it an “absolute, shameful, soulless lie.”)

Mentions of presidential pardons have sparked a whirlwind of speculation on Capitol Hill about which members of Congress might have asked for pardons and why. Committee members plan to flesh out what they learned about pardon applications at an upcoming hearing. Legal experts say such requests for clemency could be construed as demonstrating awareness of guilt or acknowledgment that they may have committed a crime by the members who requested them. Less damningly, their pleas could also reflect fear that they fear becoming the unfair target of investigation or prosecution.

The revelation of several Trump allies seeking pardons in the wake of the attack on the Capitol also raised questions about the extent of a president’s power to pardon, including whether Trump was able to grant secret presidential pardons that have not yet been revealed. (Answer: maybe.)

Here’s what you need to know.

Why would Eastman and members of Congress seek a pardon?

According to a former prosecutor, the reason is simple. “It tells us that they fear being charged, or more generally, that they have engaged in conduct that is a federal crime,” Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney, told TIME.

As of January 6, 2021, the Department of Justice has been conducting its own investigation into the attack. So far, more than 800 people have been charged with storming the Capitol, and nearly 300 have pleaded guilty to charges ranging from civil disorder and theft of government property to obstructing a due process of Congress and seditious conspiracy.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks to supporters at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

Brendan SmialowskiAPF/Getty Images

So far, no lawmakers or government officials have been charged, and there is no evidence that any of them are the target of the DOJ investigation.

One of the challenges prosecutors face is disentangling criminal behavior from constitutionally protected political protests.

“If the speech is susceptible and intended to incite imminent criminal action, then it is not protected,” says Elie Honig, a former federal and state attorney for New Jersey. But, he notes, there’s a difference between someone saying “We gotta kick these bums out” and “Let’s go, smash the windows and beat the shit out of the first rep we see.”

“So it’s a spectrum between these two poles,” he adds. “There is no automatic formula for this. It ultimately depends on the prosecutor’s judgment and what the prosecutor thinks will be persuasive to the jury.

Several right-wing Republican lawmakers were reportedly involved in planning the January 6 protests. Several have also vehemently challenged Biden’s certification as House Speaker. Others cheered the crowd that day. On Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee released surveillance footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Republican of Georgia, giving a tour of the building to people later spotted in videos breaching the Capitol. None of these actions is a crime. (Loudermilck criticized the committee for what he called a “smear campaign,” adding that “Capitol Police have already put this false accusation to bed.”)

If a member of Congress had knowingly committed a crime like the ones the Justice Department is prosecuting in connection with the attack on the Capitol, he would of course have reason to seek forgiveness. But from a practical standpoint, if lawmakers thought they risked criminal prosecution, asking for a pardon from a sympathetic president isn’t necessarily unreasonable, says Margaret Love, a former U.S. pardons lawyer. from 1990 to 1997 under Presidents George HW Bush and Bill. Clinton. “Why not?” Love said of members of Congress asking for clemency. “A little insurance policy?” There’s no reason they didn’t ask.

During his last days in office, Trump pardoned many people close to him, such as Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner. But in all of these cases, Trump pardoned people who had already been charged or convicted of crimes. If members of Congress were asking Trump for a presidential pardon, they were presumably asking for a preventive one.

Does the president have the power to grant preventive pardons?

The short answer is yes. “Generally speaking, the president can pardon federal crimes and people can seek clemency,” Jeffrey Crouch, a government professor at American University and an expert on presidential clemency, wrote in an email to TIME. “Although a pardon usually comes at the end of the judicial process, the president can short-circuit that process if he wishes.”

Past presidents have granted sweeping pardons, like Jimmy Carter exonerating anyone who dodged the Vietnam draft. It is much rarer, however, for presidents to pardon people who have not yet been charged with a crime or who do not know the precise charge, if any, they were supposed to face. A rare exception was when former President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor, Richard Nixon, in 1974 for crimes he may have committed against the United States as president.

Trump himself waded into similar territory with his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom he pardoned in 2020 for lying to federal investigators, but also for “every” possible offense he may have committed. related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

For the most part, however, pardons are granted for specific offences, Litman argues. “In theory, it’s understood that a pardon is for specified conduct,” he said. “It’s not just a free get out of jail card.”

Nonetheless, Trump had the power to grant sweeping pardons to some of his allies in Congress, Crouch says. “President Trump could have forgiven people without specifying exactly what offenses he was forgiving,” he says. “The president has leeway to shape the type of mercy he offers and its extent, but recent presidents have generally been specific about pardons.”

There are, however, two glaring exceptions to this power: if the pardon itself was part of a criminal act or the concealment of a criminal act. “Most scholars would agree that while the president’s power of pardon is broad, it cannot be used in connection with a crime,” Litman said. “So it is possible to grant a pardon in a way that constitutes an obstruction of justice, for example.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, from right, Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, and Chairman Rep. Bernie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, walk out after a select committee hearing on investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Tom BrennerBloomberg/Getty Images

Could Trump have granted pardons in secret?

During the June 9 prime-time hearing, Cheney suggested the committee had evidence that GOP members of Congress had asked for Trump’s pardon. Still, some veteran pardon prosecutors and lawyers say it has led them to wonder if the president might have issued any in secret.

The Justice Department has a page on its website listing all of the pardons it is aware of that have been granted by Trump. When asked by TIME if Trump may have granted any pardons that weren’t on the list, Dena Iverson, a DOJ spokesperson, replied, “All pardons are on the website.”

Love, however, says Trump could have always granted additional pardons and never told the Justice Department.

“The president could have signed a cocktail napkin and put it in a bottom drawer, only to reveal it after leaving office,” Love says. “It’s just that this has never happened before, at least since the Civil War. And after January 20, he could have called and said, “Oh, by the way, Joe, look in the bottom drawer. There you will find a pile of paper. He could have given them to the beneficiaries of these graces. A pardon does not need to be issued immediately to be valid, or even issued at all.

This is not the first time the prospect of Trump granting secret pardons has arisen. In September 2017, a Democratic congressman introduced a bill that would have required the White House to publicly announce any presidential pardon within three days of granting it. With Republicans then in control of both houses of Congress, the legislation was going nowhere. But it underscored the reality that there is no requirement for a president to publicly disclose every pardon he grants.

The Jan. 6 committee appears to be gearing up to show the public how Perry and other members of Congress at least apologized to Trump. “Everything we do is documented by evidence,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, told CNN recently of the pardon requests. “Everything we do is based on facts.”

Asked by TIME on Thursday whether Trump may have granted pardons in secret, Raskin said the committee hadn’t considered it.

The question prompted Raskin to think back to when the committee deposed Eastman. He hasn’t been particularly outspoken, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 100 times. But the committee had focused on the paper trail showing Eastman asking for a pardon, not the possibility that Trump agreed to the request without ever officially announcing it.

“We should have asked him,” Raskin said, “Do you have a pardon?”

