Pakistan nears exit from terrorist financing monitors gray list





Islamabad

A global anti-illicit finance agency said on Friday that Pakistan had nearly completed internationally agreed action plans to address its shortcomings in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.

In 2018, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed the South Asian nation on its gray list of countries with weak mechanisms, and Pakistan agreed to work with the agency to strengthen them. The placement has made foreign companies more cautious about investing in Pakistan, which is facing a struggling economy and balance-of-payments crisis.

FATF Chairman Marcus Pleyer told a news conference on Friday after its decision-making plenary session in Berlin that they had reviewed Islamabad’s progress and concluded that it had broadly addressed two plans for action, covering 34 points.

The FATF has now recommended a site visit to verify that Pakistan’s reforms are in place and can be sustained in the future, Pleyer said. Pakistan is not removed from the gray list today. The country will be removed from the list if it passes the on-site visit.

Pleyer declined to discuss a date for the on-site visit, but said it would take place before the next plenary session in October to allow FATF members to make an informed decision on whether or not to remove Pakistan from the list. .

Pakistan has demonstrated that it is now pursuing counter-terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions against senior leaders of UN-designated terrorist groups and pursuing money laundering investigations and prosecutions as per its profile of risk, noted the outgoing FATF President.

Pleyer hailed the reforms as good for the stability and security of Pakistan and the region. They would enable the Pakistani authorities to more effectively combat money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups, he added.

Pakistan welcomed Friday’s announcement by the global agency and hailed the permission for the on-site visit as a final step for the country to come off the FATF gray list.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Pakistan had covered a lot of ground in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime while implementing plans to action of the FATF.

Engagement with the FATF has led to the development of a strong AML/CFT framework in Pakistan and resulted in the improvement of our systems to meet future challenges.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while responding to the results of the FATF plenary session, said it was his government that had prepared the ground for his country’s possible exit from the gray list.

Not only did we avoid blacklisting, but we also completed 32 of the 34 action items. We submitted a compliance report on the remaining 2 items in April based on which the FATF has now declared Pak’s action plan complete, Khan wrote on Twitter.

I am confident that the prior on-site visit by the FATF team to confirm the completion of work on our action plan will also be successful, he added.

An opposition-led parliamentary vote of no confidence toppled Khans’ nearly 4-year-old government in April, a move the former prime minister condemned as illegal and the result of a US plot against him , accuses Washington of rejecting.

Pakistani stocks

In a significant move in April, a Pakistani court sentenced an anti-India Islamist cleric, Hafiz Saeed, to 33 years in prison after facing trial in two terrorist financing cases.

Saeed, the founder of banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and leader of its banned charity wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, has been designated a global terrorist by the United States for allegedly playing a role in the Mumbai terror in 2008 attacks that killed more than 170 people.

Hafiz Saeed’s sentencing is just one example of significant steps being taken to combat terrorism, said Adam Weinstein, a researcher at the US-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Pakistan has passed legislation to fight terrorism and more importantly enforced it,” Weinstein told VOA. “That is why the FATF has determined that Pakistan has completed its action plans.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asian affairs expert at the Washingtons Wilson Center, described the FATF’s endorsement of Pakistan’s efforts as a giant step in its bid to get off the gray list.

Faced with a deepening economic crisis and having been stuck on the list for four years, a status that has reputational costs and may deter some investors, the timing could not have been better for Pakistan.

A FATF blacklist includes countries considered uncooperative and supportive of terrorist financing as well as money laundering activities. Placement on this list triggers international economic sanctions and restrictions in nations’ dealings with foreign credit institutions.

Iran and North Korea are the only two countries currently on the blacklist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistan-comes-closer-to-exiting-terror-funding-monitor-s-gray-list-/6622213.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos