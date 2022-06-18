Bill Barr’s Farewell Gift to Donald Trump: A Possible ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ Card





Former Attorney General William Barr told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising that allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election were false. But the line that made headlines was his speculation that the former president was ‘detached from reality’. Those words could hand Donald Trump a “get out of jail free” card.

Barr must have known that implying that his former boss could no longer tell the difference between truth and fiction could make it harder for the Justice Department to prove Trump guilty.

I know that lawyers familiar with these issues are convinced that there is a watertight case to be made against Trump. But I’m not so sure.

As a country, we are pretty good at avoiding reality. The pandemic has proven it. There were people who, upon dying of COVID, denied having contracted it. We all have family members who live in their own little world, which we only have to tolerate on Thanksgiving Day.

In white-collar cases, Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, told The New Yorker that defense attorneys focus on intent. The defense can argue that all of Trump’s actions were “because he honestly believed he won the election and that he was the one trying to stop the fraud. Maybe he was wrong about the end, but he steered from a good place because he believed it was true.”

But is someone who hears dozens of counter arguments, and still clings to their beliefs, guilty of “willful blindness”? McQuade says a judge can ask the jury to consider evidence that should have convinced Trump he was wrong. This is another arrow in the prosecution’s quiver.

Still, a verdict will depend on the thinking of these 12 people on the jury, who may wonder what it means when someone is so out of touch that no amount of evidence can shake their beliefs. All it takes is a juror’s doubts to upset the process. And then, again, we would have the former president asking for full exoneration.

Barr surely knows that. That’s what makes his “detached from reality” comment so powerful. He could have called his former boss obstinate or stubborn in his opinions about what happened. But he did not do it. He speculated on Trump’s state of mind.

And Barr only recently jumped on the Trump bandwagon. Remember, he desperately wanted the AG job, writing a lengthy memo that attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia during the 2016 campaign and whether Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice. As attorney general, he skillfully debunked the Mueller report before it saw the light of day.

He had no problem with Trump’s immigration policy. And after the killing of George Floyd, during peaceful protests against police brutality in Lafayette Square near the White House, Barr accompanied a Bible-carrying Trump as police used tear gas and pepper spray to blast their way through a way through the protesters.

Even Barr’s resignation letter was full of praise. He wrote that he was proud to have played a part in the “many unprecedented successes and achievements made all the more historic” by the Trump administration because they were accomplished “in the face of relentless and relentless resistance.”

No one should think that Bill Barr’s comments before House investigators show a real turnaround. For Trump, Barr is the gift that keeps on giving.

