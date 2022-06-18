Narendra Modi – Narendra Modi ears only for pals says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul tweeted: Agnipath rejected by young people. Farm laws rejected by farmers. Note-bandi rejected by economists. GST rejected by businessmen. The Prime Minister does not understand what the citizens of the country want because he cannot listen to the voice of anyone but his friends.

Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the people reject government policies because Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand what to do and only listens to his friends.

Although the former congress speaker, unfazed by the unusually prolonged Law Enforcement Branch grilling that will continue on Monday, did not specify who Modis’ friends are, it is no secret to a lot. Rahul has referred to crony capitalists countless times, insisting that Modi does not

works for some industrial friends.

It is indisputable that demonetization has been vilified by economists and politicians around the world and has indeed wreaked havoc on the Indian economy, inflicting unforgettable miseries on the masses.

While the GST, too, caused enormous pain to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs initially, the Farm Bills sparked unprecedented unrest among farmers and farm workers. The farmers’ movement that ended with Modi withdrawing the controversial laws will be remembered as one of the greatest examples of peoples’ resistance in world history.

Now the Agnipath program, a new recruiting model for the armed forces, has set the country on fire. This cannot be an exemplary record of governance and the main opposition leader has offered a single reason for the catastrophes of Modis’ inability to understand the reality on the ground due to his obsession with the interests of crony capitalists .

It’s a serious charge, but the Prime Minister has achieved uninterrupted electoral successes over the past eight years despite additional crises like a mismanaged pandemic and an alarming economic slide. No leader of the opposition comes close to him in terms of popularity. Young people, seething with rage at the Agnipath scheme, are believed to be its biggest supporters despite the worst jobs crisis in many decades.

The Congress is trying to align itself with youth sentiment by focusing on the problem of unemployment, and the severity of the backlash in so many states, from Bihar to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana, a revealed the depth of the crisis.

Of all the opposition parties, Congress has taken the strongest stance on the Agnipath project. While he wanted the program suspended on Thursday, he demanded the flawed policy be dropped immediately on Friday.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: The BJP government had to change the rule within 24 hours. It is obvious that the project was imposed on the youth in a hurry. Modi ji, withdraw the plan immediately. Commence regular army recruitments and announce the results of examinations for the air force.