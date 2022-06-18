“A danger, what to do with China” Libero Quotidiano





The political scientist Francois Fukuyama he analyzes in a lucid and precise way what are the risks that the West runs in the contestation against the Russia-China axis. The expert clearly traces the historical course and evolution of the autocracies of Moscow and Beijing. The war in Ukraine could be a kind of crazy variable capable of upsetting the world order, but also the order and hierarchy of Russian and Chinese society: “I think that liberalism becomes attractive just when autocratic societies become too autocratic. We look to Eastern Europe, where people embraced the principles of liberalism after experiencing communist dictatorships until 1991. China and Russia use nationalism to build consensus, but at some point, the path is forced to cross the line and when people understand that there is no more individual freedom, liberalism becomes attractive”, says a La Stampa.





Then the same Fukuyama explains what could be the common point between Moscow and Beijing capable of welding an agreement that has lasted for quite some time: “In the 20th century the distinction was between the right and the left with the democracies in the middle. Today we see the Russia, which in my eyes is a fascist country, support Venezuela, which claims to be a left-wing country. What do they have in common? Opposition to Western democracies. So yes, it is right for democracies to unite. For example, I don’t think the interests of Russia and China are very converging, but they could be precisely aligned in anti-Western ideology. Look what is happening in China with the zero-Covid policy. A ridiculous policy, a trap that blocks the economy and makes relations between people difficult”.





Finally, he warns against the Chinese model, according to him, much more dangerous than the Russian model: “Russia is not a problem, the problem is Putin, the one who made huge mistakes, by sending troops all over the world, from Venezuela to Syria. , to this absurd invasion of a sovereign country like Ukraine. The Chinese are much more conscious in the use of their power and above all they have a more sophisticated economy , more technology, more differentiation, not just gas and oil, and in the long run they can pose more problems for Western democracies than Russia.” And the latest tensions between Beijing and Washington for Taiwan, they show the extent to which Beijing relies on its strength in a region crucial for global balance.