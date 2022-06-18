Consequences of Boris Johnson and Brexit come home

The author is a former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister

What a week it’s been in politics. Far from the promise of “no border in the Irish Sea”, we are now threatened with a trade war following the decision of Boris Johnson’s government to reverse its own treaty commitments on Northern Ireland. There is a new demand for a referendum on Scottish devolution, another attempt to break up the UK.

The plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda collapses, bringing with it the usual backlash from Brexiteers that that country should abandon the post-war, democracy-based European Convention on Human Rights, individual freedom and the rule of law and set up in part as a beacon of hope for the countless millions of slaves under the communist dictatorship.

Queues are back. In the last war they reflected the terrible threat we faced, but at least there was a common enemy. We realized we were all in it together. This time, Brexit forced a million Europeans to return home. There are queues to see doctors, queues at A&E departments, queues at airports, queues at ports, queues at offices of passports. Farmers return their unharvested crops to the ground.

The government’s solution is to issue visas only to the most skilled and talented immigrants trained by some of the world’s poorest countries, while simultaneously cutting aid programs designed to help these countries encourage their people to stay there.

The second resignation of one of Boris Johnson’s ethics advisers has taken place, unable to live with the pressure of work. There may be no replacement – we are now in an unethical zone.

And every day a carefully selected group of Tory ministers parades through the air. Every day, they resume their carefully orchestrated line.

Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has predicted that the UK will shut down in 2023. Only Russia fares worse among the wealthy group of G20 countries. The pound is drifting both against the dollar and against the euro.

I wrote last week that the gardener instinct in me had detected a new spring for those who know Brexit is a disaster. My argument was the growing evidence of its consequences and growing resistance. This week, those shoots have flourished, with headlines ranging from ‘Remainers regroup amid utter failure to capitalize on Brexit’ to ‘Frightened investors sell off sterling’.

The characterization of those who disagree with Brexit as stooges of Brussels has always been a particularly amateurish take on the story. As a minister in Conservative governments for 17 years, under Ted Heath, Margaret Thatcher and John Major, I was never sent to Brussels to make a case other than that of British self-interest. It was exactly the same national position that other EU members took in our search for a deal to make us all stronger, richer and more powerful together.

The surprise shouldn’t be that the Remainers are regrouping. It’s taken us so long. The British realize that they have been duped by a web of lies. There would never have been an increase to compensate for the loss of our closest market. Millions of Turks were never going to flood our country. The bonfire of the settlement that was to set us free has so far allowed us to drink beer with a crown on the glass (something, incidentally, that we have always known how to do). Six years after the referendum, we have a brand new bill proposed by the government to fight the bureaucracy of the euro. You couldn’t invent it.

Times research indicates that Jacob Rees-Mogg’s department has quietly quadrupled in size. It could be part of the nation’s biggest job creation program as lawyers search for loopholes and accountants devise avoidance schemes. The many civil servants that Margaret Thatcher sent to Brussels to design the single market can be reused by destroying it.

Regulations form the structure that determines whether humans live in a zoo or in a civilized society. They are detailed and punctilious because, while the vast majority of citizens are decent and honorable people, a tiny minority are not. Public servants anticipate abuses and seek to prevent them, and they should.

Of course, the Prime Minister will be fighting for his Brexit legacy. I coined the phrase ‘If Boris leaves, Brexit leaves’. More than anyone else, he got Brexit done – or, more realistically, half done. It must now be undone, and the sooner the better.

Many conservatives know this. It’s time they spoke up, as Tobias Ellwood did recently, calling on the UK to join the single market. There is no point in being in politics just to toe the party line. In 1968, I rebelled against my party because of its opposition to the Labor Race Relations Bill. Most recently, in 2017, I was sacked as an adviser to Theresa May’s government because I wanted Parliament to have a say in Brexit legislation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Lord Heseltine’s support for an amendment calling on Parliament to have the final say on a Brexit deal justified his sacking.

Brexit was achieved by a small group that never gave up, exploiting every grievance and fooling large numbers of people into thinking our problems were someone else’s fault. Foreigners, Brussels, civil servants, immigrants, the finger was pointed everywhere.

History is made up of larger issues: national pride; our place in the world. They are worth fighting for. This Prime Minister is not.