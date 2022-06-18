Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will visit Turkey





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey next week, the Turkish president has said in another sign of rapprochement between former regional rivals. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the official visit of the princes after Friday prayers in Istanbul and said improving Turkish-Saudi relations would be discussed at a much higher level. He said he would welcome Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to the presidential palace in Ankara on Wednesday. A delegation has already arrived in Turkey to prepare for the official visit, Erdogan added. We will hold bilateral and inter-delegation meetings [at the palace]. I hope the relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be very good in the coming period. The visit follows Mr Erdogan’s trip to the Gulf kingdom in late April, his first in five years, during which he had a meeting with Prince Mohammed as well as King Salman. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan performs the Umrah pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. All photos: AFP The path to improved relations was paved ahead of Mr Erdogans’ visit, when a Turkish court dropped the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused of involvement in the 2018 murder of the dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The writer for The Washington Post was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in a case that sparked global outrage. The prince denied any involvement although he said he was ultimately responsible and vowed to reform security agencies in response. After the killing, Mr Erdogan said the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but Ankara has softened its tone considerably in recent months as it tries to restore ties with Riyadh. He has also reached out to other Arab states, including Egypt, where relations have been damaged due to Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, and the United Arab Emirates, where ties have suffered due to the Turkey’s opposition to the Gulf country’s position in the four-year rift with Qatar. . Saudi King Salman walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All pictures: SPA This obstacle to reconciliation was lifted early last year with the AlUla summit where the leaders of the Gulf states and Qatar resolved their disagreements. Improved relations with Riyadh have already led to the end of an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods that has cut Ankara’s exports to the kingdom by 90%. Efforts to warm diplomatic relations have come as Turkey faces its worst economic crisis in Mr Erdogan’s 20-year rule. Inflation has jumped above 70% and the lira has lost more than a fifth of its value against the US dollar this year, after losing 44% in 2021. The economy is expected to play a major role in the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for the next 12 months. Analysts say Turkey will expect Saudi Arabia to undertake investment and financial support to ease its economic difficulties. As ties with the United Arab Emirates improved, Abu Dhabi announced a $10 billion investment support fund and a $4.9 billion currency exchange late last year. Turkish companies would also benefit from better access to the huge Saudi market, while an increase in the number of Saudi tourists would also boost the flagging economy. Prince Mohammed is also expected to visit Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt. Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

