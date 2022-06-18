FATF praised the work and political will of the PTI government: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has repeatedly praised the hard work and political will shown by the PTI government during its four-day plenary session held in Berlin.

Imran Khan said the PTI government not only avoided blacklisting but also completed 32 out of 34 action items. We submitted a compliance report on the remaining two points in April based on which the FATF has now declared Pakistan’s action plan complete.

Earlier today, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledged that Pakistan had nearly completed its two action plans, saying the watchdog would now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation of the measures. .

The former Prime Minister detailed: I have formed a FATF Coordinating Committee headed by Key Minister Hammad Azhar. The committee was made up of representatives from all the ministries and security agencies concerned by our FATF action plan. Officers worked day and night in the first instance to avoid being blacklisted.

I am confident that the FATF team’s pre-site visit to confirm the completion of work on our action plan will also be successful, Khan said.

Pakistan was nominated for the gray list by the FATF in February 2018 and had to complete the toughest course of action ever given to any jurisdiction. When my government took office, we faced the terrible prospect of being blacklisted by this body. Our FATF compliance history was also not favourable.

He praised the special efforts of PTI chief and former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, the members of his FATF Coordinating Committee and the officers who worked on the task performed exceptionally well. He added: “The whole country is proud of you.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan has not been officially removed from the FATF gray list.

SUDDEN DEATH OF WITNESSES, INVESTIGATORS

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Friday shared details of the sudden deaths of witnesses and investigators in cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister shared the names of witnesses and investigators and the case they are part of against the Sharif family.

He called it an attempt by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his associates “introduced as part of an American regime change plot” to use mafia tactics to salvage their corruption and money laundering.

Imran Khan said questions would arise over the sudden death of witnesses and investigators.

Previously, President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said that the current rulers were playing political games just to get NRO-II.

Imran Khan, while addressing the PTI workers in Islamabad, stressed the need to end the rule of thieves in the country as soon as possible. He asked PTI workers to complete preparations before his next announcement against the incumbent government.

Regarding the corruption cases against the current rulers, Imran Khan said those investigating the cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons died under mysterious circumstances. He said the cases would be dissolved by ending the powers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I’ve been telling you since day one, the political game is on for NRO-II.”

