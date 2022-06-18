Pence skips the Faith & Freedom conference. Is attacked by Trump anyway.





This year, Pence has taken on a new persona among the crowd of Trump-era scions who would probably be better off not showing his face. And he seems to know it. The former veep was invited to the conference but decided not to attend. It was the first time Pence had missed the conference in five years.

I was such a fan of his, but this part of the Republican Party is made up of the educational elites that the old horses are leaving behind, said Mary Obersteadt, the immediate former president of Nashville Republican Women. She wore rhinestone Trump and DeSantis pins on her conference lanyard. I respect him for what he’s done and how he’s served this nation, but he’s so disappointing when he–he should’ve contacted and stayed with Trump with January 6, they should’ve been on the same level.

Pences’ absence from this year’s conference was due to a scheduling conflict, according to conference organizers and Pences’ team. On Thursday, he attended a roundtable with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

But while he is still rooted in the conservative Christian community, after attending an event with the North Carolina Coalition to Engage Christian Voters in the Charlotte area, his decision to skip the Faith & Freedom rally underscores the crossroads. where he currently finds himself politically.

I think he is seeking God’s guidance for his decision on what to do next, said Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, who is close to both Pence and Trump, and sits on the advisory board to the Pences political group, Advancing American Freedom. .

At a time when Pence’s leading ideological causes are poised for historic success, with the Supreme Court poised to overturn the landmark abortion rights case, Roe v. Wade, he finds himself at the heart of an intra-party drama. This week, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Hill riots focused on Pences’ decision to resist pressure from Donald Trump to block certification of the Electoral College vote count.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s keynote address at their annual ‘Road To Majority Policy Conference’ on June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Seth Herald/Getty Images

While Pence has so far avoided discussing committee business, Trump has used his own appearance at the Faith & Freedom conference to attack his veep.

Mike Pence had a chance to be great, he had a chance to be downright historic, Trump said. But Mike didn’t have the courage to act.

It was a remarkable moment for a conference that in recent years has served as a celebration of the former vice president as a top conservative Christian leader. But things have changed since Trump left office. Last year, in the shadow of January 6, Pence was mocked by the crowd and called a traitor while on stage. Now, when asked what they think of Pence or how they see his political future, attendees either sigh or visibly shrug their shoulders.

It’s a good question, said Sandi McGuire, a Christian minister from Raleigh, North Carolina. I haven’t seen him much. I don’t like to speak against anyone, he did a great job. He came here last year and a percentage booed him. I’m not sure where the equity is. I wish him the best but he was nowhere to be found.

It’s kinda tough, it’s tough, said Emily Hinojos of Rutherford, North Carolina, when asked about Pence’s political future. I don’t know where he’s been since January 6th. It’s hard to say you’re out of place, but we wish he was more supportive of Trump.

The mood of the crowd at Faith & Freedom reflected the extent to which Republican politicians are judged not so much by their ideologies as by their relationship to Trump. Ralph Reed, Republican strategist and founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, is close to Trump and Pence. But when asked if he was surprised by Trump’s attacks, he said only that he consulted with Trump’s speechwriters yesterday.

If Mike Pence wanted to come and offer a cue to these people, he could have done it. I’m not saying he should have. I told him when I saw him a few weeks ago, no harm, no fault, but I said I want you here next year and the hell be there,” Reed told a small group of reporters after Trump’s speech.

Pence’s own relationship with Trump is deeply complicated. For a few months after leaving the White House, the two spoke occasionally. But they haven’t spoken in a year now, though their paths have occasionally crossed, including when the pair addressed top Republican donors during a retreat in New Orleans in March. Trump continues to berate his former vice president in public, while Pence has remained firm in his decision to certify the election.

In recent months, Pence has focused on the mid-ranges. He offered endorsements in key midterm races like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and hosted a fundraiser for incumbent Rep. Steve Chabot on Thursday. On Monday, he is scheduled to deliver a speech on economics at the University Club of Chicago.

Our path is a little different than everyone else’s at this point, said a person close to Pences’ political operation, who defended Pences’ decision not to go to the Nashville cattle call. And whether he decided to do this thing or not, he doesn’t have to go there to get coverage.

But it’s unclear how Pence can build a national profile if he were to lose the full support of his core constituency: evangelicals. Not everyone in his camp is worried. Pence’s aides say he holds appeal through the Republican Party.

Vice President Pence checks the way of the falcons. It checks the traditional GOP route. And obviously the biggest is probably the evangelical way, the Pence ally said.

And Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader, a conservative Christian parenting organization at the Iowa Family Policy Center, said support for Pences remains strong among social conservatives and evangelicals in Iowa. especially as support for Trump wanes.

Not to play Bob Seger with you, but I think they’re looking to move on, Vander Plaats said of the Iowa voters he talks to. Take the best of Trump, and let’s see if Ron DeSantis can continue this fighter or Mike Pence or Mike Pompeo or Ted Cruz or whoever you throw in this game.

But among those in Nashville this weekend, Pence seemed more a relic of the past than part of the future. None of the merchandise stalls that lined the entrance to the conference ballroom bore Pence’s name, while there were piles of red, white and blue Trump and Trump 2024 T-shirts and hats at sale.

I feel like he was abused for so long that he wanted to give his soul and his family a break. I don’t think it’s political, personal, he doesn’t want to be attacked right now, said Krista Kiepke of Clarksville, Tennessee. Jesus himself withdrew from the disciples to refresh himself so he could do his job, so I look at him like that.

