No certain results as a new Cold War emerges

Rizal Ramli served as the Indonesian minister responsible for coordinating maritime affairs in President Joko Widodo’s first cabinet. He served as Minister of Finance under President Abdurrahman Wahid |

The lines are being drawn in what is increasingly seen as the start of a new Cold War. But there is an important difference between the first Cold War and the growing tensions of today.

During the post-World War II struggle between the Soviet Union and the United States, China was an economic backwater and mostly inward-looking as it grappled with widespread poverty and domestic political upheaval. .

Today, with the second largest economy and the third largest military after America and Russia, China matters more than ever. Beijing’s growing influence weighs heavily not just on the US foreign policy establishment, but virtually the entire world, as President Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist Party push to make China regional hegemony.

When it comes to this New Cold War, America must not only compete with China for supremacy in the Indo-Pacific, but it must also deal with the immediate new threats to Europe’s security as a result of the war in Ukraine.

And therein lies an extraordinary challenge for the United States. As Washington and its allies sink deeper into their proxy war with Russia, the fewer resources President Joe Biden will have to focus on fighting China in the Indo-Pacific.

To be fair to President Biden and his foreign policy team, there has been an improvement in US policy in Asia since he took office. Unlike Donald Trump, Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken understand the need for alliances in this new Cold War.

Joe Biden, flanked by Antony Blinken, speaks about security assistance to Ukraine at the White House on March 16: Biden and Blinken understand the need for alliances in this new Cold War. © PA

Ties with Europe have been restored, while diplomatic relations between America and its Asian friends such as Japan, South Korea and the ASEAN bloc have also been strengthened, and military alliances bilateral and multilateral.

Biden’s multilateral approach was on display at the May Quad summit in Tokyo, where the leaders of Japan, Australia, India and the United States issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to a Free and open Indo-Pacific.

At the same time, China wants to counter US alliances in a new and ambitious diplomatic campaign unveiled at the Boao Forum for Asia last April in China, considered the Asian Davos.

Xi’s big idea, which he calls the Global Security Initiative, or GSI, would be a pact between China and other countries to “enhance political mutual trust, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, and security cooperation”.

Such a bombastic description is meant to impress, but the hypocrisy hasn’t escaped many Asians. For all of us in ASEAN with interests in the South China Sea, it struck me and many others as hypocritical when we heard Xi defend the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. .

Then there is the issue of the GSI as a mechanism for building political trust. Such a vision can only be fulfilled if the sponsor is already trustworthy. But who trusts China?

Many political observers, myself included, are skeptical, given the way Beijing has used the Belt and Road Initiative to take control of recipient countries’ strategic assets and trap them in the trap of debt.

It is impossible to predict how the New Cold War will develop and how long it will last. A key determinant will be the US midterm elections and the upcoming presidential race.

That the Republicans win big and regain control of the White House is essential. While the overwhelming majority of Europeans see the war in Ukraine as their war, the American public is less supportive, a point not lost on Republicans running for office.

Another factor is not only whether Russia can bear the pain of economic sanctions, but whether or not the general public in countries indirectly affected by the sanctions can also bear the pain.

The economy is a key driver not only in the war in Ukraine, but also as a potential constraint on China’s foreign adventures. For the first time in 40 years, the Chinese economy is slowing down. Some economists believe that China has fallen into the middle-income trap. Its economy will therefore never regain the high growth rates seen in previous decades.

If so, China may be forced to become less ambitious in its foreign policy, although the Asian giant should not be expected to abandon its long-term vision of hegemony.

There is of course a more optimistic scenario. Rather than retreat into a long war in Ukraine, Russia may decide that it has reached the limit of its capabilities. A negotiated settlement in the near future would avoid some of the most disastrous economic costs and potential political shocks of war.

However, there should be no illusions about a return to the status quo. The war has already fundamentally altered US and European commitments to security arrangements, with NATO learning the lesson that only a broadened and strengthened military pact can deter any future war with Russia.

If Russia gets little in return for its war efforts and Beijing sees a stronger NATO and a more determined America capable of maintaining order after WWII, then Xi may decide to recalibrate China’s foreign policy.

Washington, in turn, may decide it makes more sense to seek a less adversarial relationship with Beijing. It would still be a Cold War with occasional tensions and intense competition, but it would be far less dangerous than we fear today.