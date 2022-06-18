Every state must set a target to make India a $5 trillion economy, says PM Narendra Modi : The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, June 17 Every state must recognize its strength and set a goal as this is crucial for India to become a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. The Prime Minister was chairing the three-day National Conference of Chief Secretaries, which ended today in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The conference began on June 15. Appreciating the in-depth sessions, the Prime Minister said the deliberations were helpful in establishing a roadmap for the sectors, according to an official statement. “The Prime Minister said that every state must recognize its strength, define its goals and develop a roadmap to achieve them. This is essential for India to become a $5 trillion economy,” the statement read. , citing Modi. Urban areas will be key for future development and job creation, the statement said, adding that, therefore, urban local bodies should be strengthened and urban planning should be done in an innovative way. To attract investment to the country, the prime minister said PM-Gati Shakti should be implemented appropriately and urged that all vacancies in state government departments be filled. “The Prime Minister said states should identify these vacancies in each sector and fill them,” the statement said. He also highlighted the need to improve the use of technology in all government schemes and programs and to create interoperability of Center and State datasets. He said all new ideas and feasible points need to be advanced, incubated and institutionalized. He said the need of the hour is to accomplish, reform and transform. According to the statement, Modi emphasized that the Center and the States are working together as Team India. Action points and new ideas discussed at the conference should be implemented without delay, he added. Emphasizing minimum government and maximum governance, the statement said the Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure greater ease of living in India. He also said that the decriminalization of petty offenses should be approached in mission mode. Modi said states should make optimal use of the GeM portal for procurement by their local departments and agencies, which would save time and money. According to the statement, in order to achieve the goals of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said states must try to integrate Anganwadis into primary schools. The statement said that after extensive deliberations, suggestions were put forward to work in the areas of agriculture, education and urban governance. Innovative ideas and best practices were discussed to improve citizens’ well-being. This exercise of collaboration, between the Center and the States, will be continued by strengthening the roadmap for these three sectors during the meeting of the board of directors of NITI Aayog, adds the press release.

