Erdogan’s Charm Offensive: Limited Success – OpEd – Eurasia Review

On June 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan broke off talks he had started with Greece in January 2021 and canceled the High Level Strategic Council they had set up as a forum to discuss their differences. .

Erdogan’s approach to Greece had been part of the political reversal that so baffled political observers in December 2020. Out of the blue, Turkey embarked on a charm offensive that caused scratching the heads of politicians and commentators. Was Erdogan playing some sneaky new game, or was he really trying to turn over a new leaf?

Surely there was reason enough for Turkey to repair its barriers. In 2020, his international position, on a steady downward trajectory for about eight years, was really in the doldrums.

The US presidential election was in full swing. President Donald Trump, who had turned a blind eye to Erdogan’s anti-Kurdish land grab in northern Syria, drew the line at NATO member Turkey by acquiring the fighter jet state-of-the-art American F-35 while already buying the Russian S-400, an anti-aircraft system designed specifically to destroy aircraft like the F-35. Trump therefore kicked him out of the F-35 program and imposed sanctions on Turkey. Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, long opposed to Erdogan’s power grab activities in Syria, certainly wouldn’t reverse that.

Erdogan had also drawn EU displeasure by continuing to prospect for gas in what are internationally recognized as Cypriot waters. After months of acrimonious exchanges, in December 2020 the EU actually imposed targeted sanctions on Turkey. The UK, which is no longer part of the EU, has sanctioned Turkey on the same grounds.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt had been frozen since 2013, when Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi was overthrown by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Erdogan, a longtime follower of the Brotherhood, expelled the ambassador from Egypt, and Sisi returned the favor. Egypt and Turkey have supported opposing sides in the war in Libya, while Turkey has done its best to overturn the commercial and maritime partnership between Egypt and Greece. Relations with Saudi Arabia were clouded for years by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

As for Israel, it had long been evident that Erdogan seized every opportunity to denounce Israel in the wildest terms and to act against it whenever he could. Not the least of his hostile moves was to support Hamas and provide a base in Istanbul for senior Hamas figures, granting at least twelve of them Turkish citizenship.

In short, Turkey urgently needed to improve its relations with, among others, the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Greece and Israel. .

This was the backdrop for Erdogan’s change of tone on the international stage. To achieve his strategic goal of expanding and stabilizing Turkey’s power base across the Middle East, he or his advisers must have realized that a reassessment of tactics was necessary. From what must have been a top-to-bottom analysis, a plan was born to solve the problem that Turkey would embark on a program of restarting relations with hostile states, opponents or enemies.

A change of tone, leading to conciliatory measures, has proven remarkably successful in a number of cases, notably with Israel, whose president, Isaac Herzog, visited Turkey in March 2022. This was followed of a visit to Israel by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. , and the opening of renewed cooperation between the two countries.

Turkey’s relations with the EU in general, and Germany in particular, have been put on a new footing. Restored relations with Egypt also appear to be on track Egyptian and Turkish diplomats are set to hold a third round of talks, while Turkey has decided to appoint a new ambassador to Cairo after a hiatus of nearly nine years.

Elsewhere, the story is less encouraging. Turkey began courting Iran in November 2021, when the Cavusoglu Turks met with newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Two weeks later, the two presidents met for the first time and committed to an overall improvement in bilateral relations. This arrangement has come unstuck. Already at odds over Iraq and control of Iraq’s Sinjar region, in May a major row erupted between Turkey and Iran over transboundary waters. Turkey has started building dams on the Aras and Tigris rivers, and ignores Iran’s objections.

As for Greece, reconciliation has apparently proven to be too much of a headache for Turkey. A break in the détente revolved around the status of certain Aegean islands. On May 31, the Cavusoglu Turks accused Greece of violating international agreements that ensure the islands remain demilitarized. He claimed Greece was violating the agreement by flying planes overhead. He threatened to act if the violations did not stop.

More than once during the Syrian civil conflict, Erdogan’s obsession with the threat he perceives from the Kurdish independence party PKK has led him to actions at odds with NATO policy. For example, the defeat of the Islamic State in Syria was due in large part to the heroism of the Kurdish peshmerga forces fighting on behalf of the Western coalition, but Erdogan saw them as potential enemies and seized large swathes of the occupied Kurdish territory south of the Turkish border.

Now Turkey is opposed to a NATO consensus on Sweden and Finland wanting to join the organization to bolster the West against the imperial ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan used the right of veto that all NATO members have to oppose their joining. Once again, the PKK’s perceived threat to Turkey’s integrity is at the root of the problem. Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring people linked to the PKK and others it considers terrorists.

As long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan told reporters on May 28, we cannot say yes to countries that support terrorism joining NATO.

Sweden and Finland have said they condemn terrorism and would welcome the possibility of reaching out to Turkey. Erdogan remains adamant. The charm, at least as far as Greece and NATO are concerned, seems to have worn off.