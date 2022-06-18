British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays surprise visit to Ukraine and offers more military training





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to the capital Kyiv, where he launched a major training operation for Ukraine’s armed forces with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. Johnson told Zelenskyy that the UK’s historic program could fundamentally change the war equation, ensuring Ukraine’s armed forces have the resilience they need to fight President Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces. He was due to speak at a summit in Doncaster, northern England, but tweeted to reveal he was in Kyiv instead. “Mr. President, Volodymyr, it’s good to be in Kyiv again,” Johnson said. In a statement from Downing Street, the Prime Minister stressed that the UK will stand with Ukraine until they “finally win”. My visit today, deep into this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the people of Ukraine: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you finally win, Johnson said. Johnson and Zelensky reportedly discussed the situation in Ukraine and how the latest UK-led program would educate and train the Ukrainian Armed Forces using the British military’s proven expertise, allowing them to accelerate their deployment , to rebuild their forces and to evolve. – increases their resistance. As Ukrainian soldiers fire British missiles to defend your nation’s sovereignty, they also do so to defend the very freedoms we take for granted. That’s why I’ve offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training program that could change the equation of this war by harnessing the most powerful of forces, Ukraine’s determination to win, Johnson said. Two months after my last visit, Ukrainian courage, determination and resilience are stronger than ever, and I know that this unwavering determination will long outlast President Putin’s vain ambitions, he added. The previous Operation Orbital saw the UK train more than 22,000 Ukrainians from 2015 until the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The new program would train forces outside the UK. Each soldier would spend three weeks on the training course, learning battle-winning skills for the frontline, as well as basic medical training, cybersecurity and anti-explosives tactics. Alongside the training offer, the leaders also discussed how the UK can play a central role in ending the grain blockade. Downing Street said the training program relied on the UK’s global leadership to support Ukraine in its gallant defense of its country. The UK has pledged over £1.3 billion in economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine, including over 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles, long-range multiple launch rocket systems and artillery systems, including 155 mm self-propelled guns. “Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson back in Kyiv,” read a message on Zelensky’s Telegram account. Last April, Johnson became the first leader of a G7 country to visit Kyiv after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Friday’s visit came a day after Zelenskyy was visited by French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi as Ukraine officially applied for membership of the European Union (EU).

