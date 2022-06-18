Voters elected Donald Trump on January 6





The January 6 hearings probably did not make voters forget about inflation. Nor, if you paid attention, did they revolutionize your understanding of the events of that time, despite the deluge of helpful testimony that Donald Trump had no basis for his claim of a stolen election.

Mr. Trump’s assertion was irrelevant to the evidence that we already knew. In 2016, when asked if he would accept the result of his first race, he joked, If I win. Later, his attorney general would tell the Jan. 6 committee that Mr. Trump was detached from reality if he really believed that stuff about the 2020 race.

Exactly. Mr. Trump didn’t believe it or didn’t care if he did. He was attached to a different reality, 40 years of brand discipline: Mr. Trump does not lose. Gold springs from his fingertips, except when foiled by infamous cheats and corrupt incompetents.

Mr. Trump’s genuine anger was reserved for White House underlings who forgot their job was to serve the Trump brand. His legal theory, his own author told him, was to lose 9-0 in the Supreme Court. When has Mr. Trump ever won a lawsuit he was involved in? When was that even the goal?

I found it hard to excuse Trump supporters who hadn’t realized from day one that the robbery was a bucket shop scam if they hadn’t understood a thing about the man they were so devoted to. ?

Same, I thought the media coverage after the election should be a lot more eye-catching. Trump was Trump (and was also Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton, he barely invented the stolen I wuz shtick as a way to stay the center of attention after Election Day).

Mr. Trump was the most well-known, understood and heralded figure ever elected president, a four-decade American prodigy of barnumesque brand. The real wonder was the Trump voter. Yes, some were ignoramuses, but many knew exactly what they were getting (and let me know they did).

I’m a total act and I don’t understand why people don’t understand, Mr Trump reportedly told Anthony Scaramucci. Many did and were his followers.

In turn, the dreadful wonder of January 6 was the wonder of many accidental things set in motion by voters when they made Trump the 2016 GOP nominee.

The chain of events that led Mr. Trump to the White House, which most Americans still ignore, included a Dutch intelligence document given to FBI Chief James Comey in March 2016.

If the Capitol police had done their job on January 6, we would be living in a different world today and the risk of a Trump restoration would seem at least a little less ominous.

Or consider: If Trump’s invading mob had cornered Nancy Pelosi or Mike Pence, you don’t know what would have happened. Don’t assume you do. But how different our world could be.

What sets conspiracy theorists apart from the rest of us is their inability or unwillingness to believe that big consequences can arise from small, accidental, disorganized, even ridiculous causes.

Take the irony of Democrats nominating Rep. Adam Schiff to argue that Jan. 6 went according to Mr. Trump’s master plan. Mr. Schiffs’ own lack of character with Mrs. Clintons, Mr. Comeys and Mr. Trumps was a crucial contingency helping to turn the Trump voter experience into a dark chapter that it need not be. Democrats now clearly hope to profit, on behalf of Mr. Schiffs, from the psychiatric propensity known as splitting, the sadly reliable assumption that, for some viewers, blacking out Mr. Trump whitewashes his enemies (in the Manichean sense).

But we don’t live in a Manichean world. We live in a Darwinian world. When reckless lies, cynicism and grandstanding paid off Mr. Trump so well, Democrats embraced them en masse and Mr. Schiff led the way. To me, this is still the most revealing revelation of Trump’s bizarre interlude.

Mr. Trump’s moment landed arguably because he was a parody of the flaws of our political class, and some of his prominent non-mad supporters sincerely argued that only an ultra-cynic could beat the cynics in Washington at their own game. and move the country forward on important fronts.

Did anything productive come out of the experiment the electorate launched in 2016? Would we recognize it if it was? There may be evidence, but an instinct tells me not to bet on it until I see some come to Jesus willing to face not only the sins of Mr. Trump, but those of his enemies. It is then that I will begin to be optimistic about the ability of the Americas to pull itself together and meet the challenges of the current moment.

