Chinese lobbies for Pakistan, a terrorist state





Comment

China is once again enabling Pakistani terrorism, this time by lobbying against tough measures from international organizations that fight money laundering. An ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Berlin from June 12-17 has reportedly been the scene of quiet lobbying by Beijing on behalf of Islamabad.

The two longtime partners in crime are doing no good, from Afghanistan in the west, across the Himalayan mountains to India’s Arunachal Pradesh in the east. The Iron Brothers, as Xi Jinping calls the two terrorist states, destroyed a fledgling democracy in Afghanistan with their support for Taliban terrorism. They are now trying to drive India out of its northernmost territories through political violence.

Violence in China and Pakistan

The conflict between India and Pakistan stems from the latter’s breach of the 1947 partition agreement that allowed princely states to join any country they chose. Hari Singh, the Maharaja of the greater Kashmir region, decided against Pakistan and for India. Since then, Islamabad has tried to reverse the decision with violence, and Beijing has opportunistically occupied parts of Kashmir with its own troops.

China used stealth and violence to steal a huge region of Kashmir, called Aksai Chin, from India in 1962. Since then, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has pushed its border with India to the south and has recently taken 15 to 23 square miles (0r40 to 60 square kilometers).

Beijing seeks to soften India’s borders by pitting Pakistan against the Hindu country and sowing chaos that will ultimately facilitate the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) territorial acquisition. This is a gray area assault on India, a normally peaceful supporter of the status quo. It also weakens Pakistan, making it increasingly dependent on Beijing.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, India, September 9, 2020. (Dar Yasin/AP Photo)

In addition to their regular military forces, China and Pakistan support terrorists to destabilize India. Pakistan backs militants in Kashmir and China backs militants from Nagaland in eastern India. The latter was hosted in the Chinese province of Kunming last January, according to Indian media.

Pakistan terrorizes India

Pakistan’s terrorist attacks on India are a form of sectarianism, which is clear in the case of Kashmir. In the 1990s, Pakistani terrorism forced tens of thousands of Hindus to flee Kashmir in fear.

Now Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging them to come back with jobs and other benefits. This causes unrest among the Muslim locals and provides fertile ground for the Pakistani government to support the militants who until today are trying to keep terrorism alive in the region. This puts pressure on New Delhi, which in 2019 was forced to respond by ending Kashmir’s self-governing status and taking stringent law enforcement measures that in some cases approached martial law.

While Pakistan complained at the time, many analysts said Pakistan had little credibility on the matter, according to The New York Times. Pakistan has a long history of covert support for militant groups in Kashmir, despite pressure from allies to stop.

And the Pakistani violence continues. Militants have killed at least four Hindus in the past two months. A man was shot dead in his own bank in Kulgam, another was killed in a government office by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, according to the chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a constable was shot dead the next day.

The BJP is the political party of the current Indian Prime Minister, often unflatteringly portrayed by Western media as a Hindu nationalist.

There is Hindu fanaticism, excessive ambition and isolated cases of violence. Discussions by some BJP supporters of a Greater Hindustan, which would include Pakistan and Bangladesh, are set to end.

But what BJP critics elude is the Chinese-Pakistani-backed terrorism and militarized aggression that fuels Indian nationalism.

In October, a prominent Hindu pharmacy owner was killed, prompting many Hindus to flee Kashmir again.

In May, the Commander of the North Indian Army, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwive said that “Pakistan has created a façade of tanzeems (outfits) by proxy to give an indigenous color to the insurgency in the valley after that the country has come under international pressure to stop sponsoring terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, according to The Print.

Jammu is part of greater Kashmir.

People march in protest against the killings of minorities in Jammu, Kashmir, India, June 2, 2022. (Channi Anand/AP Photo)

Due to ongoing state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, Hindus moving to the region fear for their lives, with some staying at home for weeks. Some Western media blame the violence on the Modis government rather than Pakistan. They blame the victim for political purposes.

While the CCP pushes for the removal of Pakistan from the FATF list of financial supporters of terrorism, Islamabad continues to use political violence as a tool of the state. The FATF must not back down.

According to Indian media, an unpublished United Nations report in May revealed that Taliban-backed terrorists continue to operate training camps in the region of Afghanistan, including those who are anti-Indian. China and Pakistan support the Taliban.

Additional reporting from the Sunday Guardian in New Delhi revealed that the camps are run by officials from Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI Directorate, inside Pakistani territory in the eastern Afghan province. from Nangarhar.

Beijing’s support for terrorism

Joyeeta Basu, editor of the Sunday Guardian, noted that Beijing wants Pakistan removed from the FATF list to free up billions of dollars of Chinese investment in the country. This, she said, will be a major mistake, as Pakistan continues to be a terrorist state.

Furthermore, she cites reports that the PLA is involved in Pakistan’s own terrorism.

Chinese soldiers during field exercises in the snow near Kunjerab Pass on the Pakistani border in Taxkorgan, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur region, Jan. 6, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP)

There have been credible reports of Chinese generals making contact with terrorist groups that Pakistan is using against India, including trying to revive an India-specific group known as Al Badr, which had disappeared , Basu wrote on June 14.

It is because of China that it took 10 years from 2009 to 2019 for India to have Pakistani commander Jaish-e-Mohammad Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the Sanctions Committee of the Security Council. United Nations security, despite the fact that India has the support of other members of the UNSC [U.N. Security Council].

It is no surprise that India is struggling to get support from the UN against terrorism, as the Acting Executive Director of the UN Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) is Chen Weixiong, a Beijing-backed Chinese national.

To this author’s knowledge, Chen has not publicly criticized Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism against India and Afghanistan, nor has he criticized Beijing’s use of terrorism as an excuse. for his genocide in the Xinjiang region.

Under Chen, the UN CTED is biased in its approach. While its website prominently displays a report against far-right terrorism (isn’t all terrorism extreme?), it has no such report on far-left terrorism, whose PCC is the most powerful example.

As is clear from its support for Pakistan, Beijing hypocritically uses terrorism as a tool of its own foreign policy. Teng Biao, a lawyer at the University of Chicago, and Terri Marsh, a human rights lawyer in Washington, argue that the CCP is itself a terrorist organization because of its gray area tactics.

This would be entirely consistent with its history of supporting underground Maoist organizations globally, as historian Julia Lovell makes clear in her book “Maoism: A Global History” (2019 Cundill History Prize winner ).

The CCP has, throughout its history, not only engaged in its own terrorism, but has enabled other terrorist organizations and terrorist states around the world.

China reportedly paid or is paying protection funds to terrorist groups operating in the Af-Pak [Afghanistan-Pakistan] area to secure its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, as these groups have stepped up attacks on Chinese interests, Basu wrote.

If we look at northeast India, China has funded insurgencies there. Reportedly, this also happened in Myanmar and Thailand.

Stop the CCP Terror

The FATF has a blacklist and a gray watchlist. It lists Pakistan on the latter, which is a slap on the wrist. Islamabad’s support for terrorism justifies its blacklisting, along with two other rogue supporters of terrorism: Iran and North Korea. The FATF should also include China and Russia on its blacklist.

Anything less would suggest that the FATF is overly sensitive to CCP lobbying and is therefore part of the terrorism problem rather than its solution.

It is time for the world to stop allowing the CCP, a terrorist organization that supports other forms of terror, to insinuate itself into the bases of global political and economic power from which it can press for soft policies against terrorism.

The United States, European Union, Japan, India, and other legitimate governments that value democracy, human rights, and stability should deny the CCP the influence and cloak of legitimacy it it finds in international organizations like the FATF. We should deny the CCP the ability to cause real damage, from within, to global peace and security.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.

Follow

Anders Corr holds a BA/MA in Political Science from Yale University (2001) and a PhD in Government from Harvard University (2008). He is a principal at Corr Analytics Inc., publisher of the Journal of Political Risk, and has conducted extensive research in North America, Europe and Asia. His latest books are The Concentration of Power: Institutionalization, Hierarchy, and Hegemony (2021) and Great Powers, Grand Strategies: the New Game in the South China Sea” (2018).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-lobbies-for-pakistan-a-terror-state_4535739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos