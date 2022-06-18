Chinese lessons from the Russian war

The following is an excerpt from the Asia Society and ASPI PresidentKevin Rudd‘s op-ed originally published inProject union.

Following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, two views quickly emerged in the West on what China would learn from the war. The first suggested that NATO’s inability to deter Russia or directly defend Ukraine would prompt China to advance the timetable for a planned invasion of Taiwan, or even to capitalize on the chaos caused by the war to attack the island immediately. But after the Russian military encountered significant and unexpected early challenges, another line of analysis emerged suggesting that China has now been significantly deterred from attempting to take Taiwan.

Both of these views are superficial, misleading and simply wrong. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not the kind of leader to be pushed out of his preferred lane by anything or anyone, including the Russian President Vladimir Poutine. He and the rest of the Chinese leadership will certainly learn military and financial lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine. But China will not speed up or postpone its preferred timetable because of what it will see happening on the battlefields of Donbass.

Nor will Xi’s determination to win back Taiwan change because of everything he sees happening in Asia, by the way. Taiwan’s separation from the motherland has always symbolized the era of Chinese weakness at the hands of Japanese imperialism. For the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the existence of a Taiwanese administration outside the control of the government in Beijing is a raw and festering wound. Indeed, the reunification of Taiwan with the motherland is central to Xi’s pledge to complete Mao Zedongthe revolution. This makes reunification essential both to the CCP’s political legitimacy and to Xi’s own deification within the CCP pantheon.

During his tenure in power, Xi has cemented an iron grip on China’s party-state. More recently, however, political missteps, notably on the economy where a pivot to the left and centralized measures like the zero-COVID lockdown strategy have undermined private sector confidence and growth as well as an excessive approach to Foreign Affairs, exposed him to some criticism. Still, his position and his reappointment this fall to govern for another term or for life remain very secure. But not preventing a formal attempt at independence from Taiwan would be a failure of a whole different magnitude: no Chinese leader could survive such humiliation.

The first directive

For Xi, however, reunification is in no doubt. As he said in a message to fellow Taiwanese in 2019, the return of Taiwanese to the mainland is a necessary condition for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Moreover, he gave this necessary requirement a precise timetable: it must be achieved before 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the date that Xi has set, in accordance with his Chinese dream, to complete the great rejuvenation. . But since Xi fully intends to be written into Chinese history as a spiritual successor to Maos during his own political life, the most likely timeline for reunification is between now and 2035, before he did move on to a comfortable retirement with his inheritance secure.

Russia’s military and economic challenges in Ukraine will not affect Xi’s goal. On the contrary, they are likely to compel him to redouble his efforts to ensure that the Chinese military is fully prepared to take Taiwan by force if he gives the order. China’s military modernization and efforts to instill greater discipline within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began almost as soon as Xi took office in 2013. That year, he launched a campaign to eradicate corruption in the army, and it was followed from afar. achieve reforms in 2015 to ensure the PLA can fight and win modern, computerized wars.

These reforms have included revisions to the PLA’s organizational and command structure; training to conduct joint operations; improved logistics and capabilities to project power; and the development and integration of a range of advanced hypersonic missiles and other modern weapon systems. Seeing Russian setbacks in Ukraine will not change the fundamental strategic objective of making a military takeover of Taiwan possible.

