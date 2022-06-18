Prime Minister Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi turns 100 today: PM visits Gandhinagar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined his mother Heeraben Modi’s residence in Gandhinagar. PM Modi’s mother will turn 100 on June 18. On this occasion, a puja will take place at the Hatkeshwar temple in Vadnagar. #LOOK | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches his mother Heeraben Modi’s residence in Gandhinagar. PM Modi’s mother will enter the 100th year of her life today. pic.twitter.com/sCVXA9RsSo – ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022 Even at this age, Heeraben Modi is fit and healthy. She lives in Gandhinagar with her younger son Pankaj (PM Modis Brother). Even at the age of 100, there is not much news about Heeraben’s disease. Their health is much better than that of ordinary people. She likes simple food, and maybe that’s the secret to her health. According to the media, PM Modis’ mother prefers not to eat special food but to cook her own food. She doesn’t like food with more oil and spices. She likes to eat lentils, rice, khichdi and chapati in her daily diet. And in sweets he likes to eat rock candy and lapsi. Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her birthday today. Heeraben Modi today enters the 100th year of his life. pic.twitter.com/CEVF9aAocv – ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022 While many people were hesitant about the coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother led by example by taking the vaccine. At this age, she tried to dispel the illusion in people’s minds by getting vaccinated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat for two days. During Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara on June 18, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than 21,000 crores. PM will also meet his mother Heeraben, who turned 100 today, later today. In Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, an 80-meter road in Raysan district was recently named Pujya Hiraba Marg. Modi will be in Gujarat for a day today, visiting the Pavagadh shrine and then speaking at a rally in Vadodara. To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

