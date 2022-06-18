Pursuing criminal charges against Trump is tricky. But there are other options.





The most important question looming over the House inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack is how to punish former President Donald Trump and deter future putschists.

And that is not easy.

You can tell by the reports of the January 6 committee hearings behind the scenes on whether to submit a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. And per the DOJ’s request for transcripts of all committee interviews for use in criminal investigations. And by the naturally obsessive public debate over whether Trump will ever don an orange jumpsuit.

Trust me, everyone: I share this obsession. But as I mentioned earlier this week, we shouldn’t limit the repercussions for the putschists to criminal charges. There are several tools available to the country to fend off anti-democratic efforts like Jan. 6 in the future. And we should explore each of them.

Now is the time for real innovation if we are to avoid this scenario again. We don’t have an explicit anti-coup manual. Were all authors, writing our future in real time.

This begs the question of what insurgent accountability looks like for senior officials like Trump and those around him. Is this a measure prohibiting them from holding future positions? Civil lawsuits? Criminal charges? All three?

In my opinion, three avenues of accountability are being explored.

There is the criminal route, which can obviously lead to prison sentences but also to punitive measures such as fines.

Then there is the path of congressional reform, that is, laws passed by Congress to prevent future coups. The committee said it would produce recommendations once the hearings are complete. As far as the new laws go, that could mean anything from toughening the voter count law to seeking to bar Trump and his team from running for future office using the existing laws. I think these are necessary, but might be meaningless to Trump, who has already used the presidency for insider trading and other acts of lawlessness.

Then there is the civil suit route, which may seem insufficient but can be used to seek damages from potential insurgents and their enablers. Civil lawsuits have already been filed against Trump and right-wing figures for their role on January 6. I think this avenue could be fruitful, as it potentially claws back ill-gotten gains from leaders like Trump. It also fits with a long-standing tradition in America of chasing extremist groups and their leaders into oblivion.

American democracy is relatively new compared to the political systems of many other countries. Trump and his team tried to take it away from us. As a nation, we must explore all possible ways to hold them accountable and deter others from following in their footsteps.

