Must perform, reform & transform: PM Narendra Modi : The Tribune India

Tribune press service Dharamsala, June 17 The two-day National Conference of Chief Secretaries chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended here today. Discussions were held during the conference on crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agricultural products and the implementation of the national education policy-school education. There were sessions on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Road to 2047’ and the Aspirational Districts Programme. The Prime Minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the states to improve municipal finances. He suggested the introduction of innovative technologies and methods to increase the efficiency of tax collection. He said each state must recognize its strength, define its goals and develop a roadmap to achieve them. “It is essential for India to become a five trillion dollar economy. Urban areas will be the key to future development and job creation. Therefore, urban local bodies need to be strengthened and urban planning must be done in an innovative way,” he said. The prime minister said states should identify vacancies in every sector and across all departments and fill them. To attract investment to the country, the Prime Minister said Prime Minister Gati Shakti should be implemented appropriately. He highlighted the need to improve the use of technology in all government schemes and programs and to create interoperability of Center and State data sets. He said all new ideas and feasible points need to be advanced, incubated and institutionalized. He added that the need of the hour was to accomplish, reform and transform. The prime minister hailed the success of the ambitious district scheme and said the government should expand it to ward and city levels. He said the best and youngest officers should be posted to ambitious districts to bring about noticeable change through their creative thinking and fresh ideas. The experience gained by them would be unprecedented and would prove useful for the country, he added. He said teacher training could be boosted by leveraging digital technology and learning mobile phone apps. He added that award-winning retired teachers could also be mobilized to train teachers. There could be a television channel dedicated to teacher training. Modi suggested organizing competitions among young entrepreneurs, start-ups and young people across the states to prepare quality content in various media such as drama, animation, single-actor, etc. in regional languages. The best content creators would be rewarded. Several strategies for ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’ and for a digital mission in agriculture were also discussed. The need for greater coordination between the center and the state to drive India’s infrastructure growth story through Prime Minister Gati Shakti was also highlighted. End of the two-day conclave The two-day conference of chief secretaries ended on Friday

Discussions were held on crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and NEP

Modi has called on the government to expand the Ambitious Neighborhoods scheme to block and city levels

Modi promoted teacher training by leveraging digital technology and learning mobile phone apps

