Politics
Business as usual for PNGIndonesia relations
Author: Hipolitus Wangge, ANU
Prime Minister James Marape visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in March 2022, months before national elections in PNG. While the trip aimed to bolster his administration’s economic credentials by diversifying PNG’s trade with Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia saw the visit as an opportunity to expand its influence in PNG and the rest of the world. The pacific.
The growing presence of China and the dominance of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific region are pushing the Pacific islands to seek strategic alternatives. Marape sees Indonesia as a source of trade and investment for PNG as an attractive option.
IndonesiaPNG trade achieved US$322 million in 2021, compared to US$212 million in 2020, with agricultural products and oil being the two countries’ main exports. This increase is partly due to the close economic relations between the two countries and the strong political will to strengthen their local economies over the past three years. He is also in the line of the Marapes Resume PNG a policy that seeks to maximize the local gains of international companies jointly operating resource projects in PNG, including Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina.
Border policies have also become a priority in the development of Widodos from the periphery agenda. The main reason people cross the PNGIndonesian border relates to commercial activities. Construction by Indonesia of major border facilities sustain market activity reflects its strong commitment to developing the region for the mutual benefit of both countries.
The only less developed border area is the Bintang Mountain Regency, a remote area lacking infrastructure to support cross-border economic activities. The Regency remains a hotspot of armed conflict in Papua, forcing significant numbers of indigenous Papuans to cross into PNG.
Indonesia gave nearly US$17 million to Pacific island countries between 2014 and 2020, with PNG and Fiji being the main recipients. PNG has received around $3 million in financial and technical assistance from Indonesia, while Indonesia also provides humanitarian and development assistance in the form of ambulance units, vocational training, assistance medical, construction and post-disaster relief projects.
But high-level diplomacy and cooperation do not resonate at the local level. There are hardly any Pacific-oriented institutions in Indonesia to support a better understanding of the region. The Indonesian government-funded Indo-Pacific Research Center at Cenderawasih University reflects Indonesia’s security-centric approach.
This is unlikely to change in the near future, especially since the priority because Indonesian foreign policy is not the Pacific but Asia, the Middle East and even Europe. Yet people in the Pacific region, including PNG, have expressed serious concerns about the human rights conditions and political aspirations of Papuans, which the Indonesian government has failed to address.
Marapes’ visit to Indonesia came at a time when the Papua issue was a critical concern in the Pacific region. The UN Regional Forum for the Pacific has urged the Indonesian government to allow the UN Human Rights Commission to investigate human rights conditions in Papua since 2019, but Jakarta refuses to invite the commission on the grounds that the situation is part of its internal affairs. This will not improve Indonesia’s international position and reinforces the vacuum of its peaceful rhetoric.
PNG has provided a base for Papuan political activists and guerrilla fighters for years. Supporters and members of the Free Papua Movement built camps along the border to provide bases for guerrilla fighting, campaigns, sanctuary and logistical support.
Since the 1960s, thousands of indigenous Papuans have crossed the border into PNG due to security concerns. Nearly a thousand indigenous Papuans from Kiwirok crossed the border into PNG following an Indonesian military operation in 2021. Yet the PNG Defense Force lacks the resources to monitor cross-border crossing and potential security threats.
Unlike how the United Nations Commission on Human Rights distributed with Papuan refugees in the 1980s, the UN agency does not have sufficient capacity to deal with the influx of Papuan refugees into PNG due to an escalation of the ongoing armed conflict in the mountainous regions.
Marape also highlighted the tripartite security cooperation between PNG, Indonesia and Australia during his first official visit, a somewhat premature step as Indonesia and Australia have not put much focus on PNG in their Asia-Pacific security agenda. For Indonesia, PNG presents challenges only in traditional cross-border crimes, such as illegal trade, illegal trespassing and drug trafficking.
Indonesia ultimately prefers to pursue cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in its attempt to become part of the regional architecture. Indonesian security cooperation and military exercises with Australia, rather than PNG, have increased over the past decade. Australia’s interest in the Pacific region has focused on harnessing the Chinese presence rather than agreement the interests and values of Pacific island countries, including PNG. There is hope for the new Labor government to engage wholeheartedly with Pacific island countries, but a significant shift in Australian policy in the region remains to be seen.
The relationship between PNG and Indonesia reflects the strategic continuity of the past three decades. Since the two countries need each other to protect their national interests and international agendas, they are likely to prioritize economics and business, focusing less on political issues and security.
Hipolitus Wangge is a PhD candidate and researcher at the Australian National University.
Sources
2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2022/06/18/business-as-usual-for-png-indonesia-relations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- January 6 hearings: how can Trump be held responsible? June 18, 2022
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Doncaster hours before the event and travels to Ukraine instead June 18, 2022
- The Stock Exchange records the worst week since the start of the pandemic | WETM June 18, 2022
- Fox M1.2 | Earthquake Center in Alaska June 18, 2022
- Must perform, reform & transform: PM Narendra Modi : The Tribune India June 18, 2022