Business as usual for PNGIndonesia relations

Author: Hipolitus Wangge, ANU

Prime Minister James Marape visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in March 2022, months before national elections in PNG. While the trip aimed to bolster his administration’s economic credentials by diversifying PNG’s trade with Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia saw the visit as an opportunity to expand its influence in PNG and the rest of the world. The pacific.

The growing presence of China and the dominance of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific region are pushing the Pacific islands to seek strategic alternatives. Marape sees Indonesia as a source of trade and investment for PNG as an attractive option.

IndonesiaPNG trade achieved US$322 million in 2021, compared to US$212 million in 2020, with agricultural products and oil being the two countries’ main exports. This increase is partly due to the close economic relations between the two countries and the strong political will to strengthen their local economies over the past three years. He is also in the line of the Marapes Resume PNG a policy that seeks to maximize the local gains of international companies jointly operating resource projects in PNG, including Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina.

Border policies have also become a priority in the development of Widodos from the periphery agenda. The main reason people cross the PNGIndonesian border relates to commercial activities. Construction by Indonesia of major border facilities sustain market activity reflects its strong commitment to developing the region for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The only less developed border area is the Bintang Mountain Regency, a remote area lacking infrastructure to support cross-border economic activities. The Regency remains a hotspot of armed conflict in Papua, forcing significant numbers of indigenous Papuans to cross into PNG.

Indonesia gave nearly US$17 million to Pacific island countries between 2014 and 2020, with PNG and Fiji being the main recipients. PNG has received around $3 million in financial and technical assistance from Indonesia, while Indonesia also provides humanitarian and development assistance in the form of ambulance units, vocational training, assistance medical, construction and post-disaster relief projects.

But high-level diplomacy and cooperation do not resonate at the local level. There are hardly any Pacific-oriented institutions in Indonesia to support a better understanding of the region. The Indonesian government-funded Indo-Pacific Research Center at Cenderawasih University reflects Indonesia’s security-centric approach.

This is unlikely to change in the near future, especially since the priority because Indonesian foreign policy is not the Pacific but Asia, the Middle East and even Europe. Yet people in the Pacific region, including PNG, have expressed serious concerns about the human rights conditions and political aspirations of Papuans, which the Indonesian government has failed to address.

Marapes’ visit to Indonesia came at a time when the Papua issue was a critical concern in the Pacific region. The UN Regional Forum for the Pacific has urged the Indonesian government to allow the UN Human Rights Commission to investigate human rights conditions in Papua since 2019, but Jakarta refuses to invite the commission on the grounds that the situation is part of its internal affairs. This will not improve Indonesia’s international position and reinforces the vacuum of its peaceful rhetoric.

PNG has provided a base for Papuan political activists and guerrilla fighters for years. Supporters and members of the Free Papua Movement built camps along the border to provide bases for guerrilla fighting, campaigns, sanctuary and logistical support.

Since the 1960s, thousands of indigenous Papuans have crossed the border into PNG due to security concerns. Nearly a thousand indigenous Papuans from Kiwirok crossed the border into PNG following an Indonesian military operation in 2021. Yet the PNG Defense Force lacks the resources to monitor cross-border crossing and potential security threats.

Unlike how the United Nations Commission on Human Rights distributed with Papuan refugees in the 1980s, the UN agency does not have sufficient capacity to deal with the influx of Papuan refugees into PNG due to an escalation of the ongoing armed conflict in the mountainous regions.

Marape also highlighted the tripartite security cooperation between PNG, Indonesia and Australia during his first official visit, a somewhat premature step as Indonesia and Australia have not put much focus on PNG in their Asia-Pacific security agenda. For Indonesia, PNG presents challenges only in traditional cross-border crimes, such as illegal trade, illegal trespassing and drug trafficking.

Indonesia ultimately prefers to pursue cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in its attempt to become part of the regional architecture. Indonesian security cooperation and military exercises with Australia, rather than PNG, have increased over the past decade. Australia’s interest in the Pacific region has focused on harnessing the Chinese presence rather than agreement the interests and values ​​of Pacific island countries, including PNG. There is hope for the new Labor government to engage wholeheartedly with Pacific island countries, but a significant shift in Australian policy in the region remains to be seen.

The relationship between PNG and Indonesia reflects the strategic continuity of the past three decades. Since the two countries need each other to protect their national interests and international agendas, they are likely to prioritize economics and business, focusing less on political issues and security.

Hipolitus Wangge is a PhD candidate and researcher at the Australian National University.