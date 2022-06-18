Trump criticizes Pence’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, says he lacked ‘courage’





WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – In the aftermath of the last U.S. congressional hearings on January 6, 2021, an assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, the former president criticized Mike Pence’s actions that day, saying that his vice-president had lacked courage.

The hearings detailed how Trump urged his supporters to turn against Pence for refusing his demands to reject the November 2020 election results, before they stormed the Capitol, battling with police as they that some chanted “hang Mike Pence!” Read more

“Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be, frankly, historic,” Trump told an audience of Christian conservatives in Nashville on Friday.

“Mike, and I say this sadly because I like him, but Mike didn’t have the guts to act,” Trump added.

Republican Trump repeated his false claims that his loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud, claims that have been dismissed by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration. .

Several Trump allies, including his daughter Ivanka, former attorney general William Barr and other officials, told the committee they did not believe Trump’s false claims.

Pence staff were not immediately available for comment.

Pence, however, defended his actions in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday.

US President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence speak during an event on the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ program, the joint Department of Defense and HHS initiative that has entered into agreements with several drugmakers in the goal of accelerating the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“At the end of the day, I believe most Americans understand that we did our duty that day under the Constitution and the laws of this country,” Pence told the newspaper.

Trump attacked the bipartisan nine-member Jan. 6 select committee, which held three hearings in just over a week and built a case that Trump acted illegally in trying to reverse his election defeat.

“Let’s be clear, this is not a Congressional investigation, this horrible situation that’s wasting everybody’s time. This is a theatrical production of partisan political fiction. It gets these terrible, terrible ratings and they going crazy,” Trump said.

On Thursday, former aides to Pence told the committee that Trump had pressed Pence to nullify the congressional election results, after he was repeatedly told it was illegal to do so. Democrats on the panel said Trump was keeping the pressure on even though he knew a violent mob of his supporters was threatening the Capitol, where Pence and lawmakers were working to certify the election results. Read more

Trump protested that the hearings lacked “equal representation”. Democrats initially called for a balanced bicameral inquiry, but Republicans rejected the plan.

The committee’s deliberations are taking place ahead of November’s congressional elections, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of the 2024 general election.

Trump continues to publicly flirt with the idea of ​​running for president again in 2024.

But for now, the former president is focused this year on a campaign for revenge against his perceived enemies, including 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Capitol attack, including Rep. Liz Cheney. , who is vice-president of the investigation committee.

Reporting by David Morgan, Doina Chiacu and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Scott Malone; edited by Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

