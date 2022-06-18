Every state must recognize its strength to make India a $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi

Every state must recognize its strength and set a goal as this is crucial for India to become a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The prime minister was chairing the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries, which ended on Friday in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The conference began on June 15.

“We had productive deliberations during today’s proceedings at the National Conference of Chief Secretaries. We exchanged views on important policy issues, including harnessing technology and strengthening our economy. “, said the Prime Minister in a tweet.

Appreciating the in-depth sessions, the Prime Minister said the deliberations had been helpful in establishing a roadmap for the sectors, according to an official statement.

“The Prime Minister said that every state must recognize its strength, define its goals and develop a roadmap to achieve them. This is essential for India to become a $5 trillion economy,” the statement read. , citing Modi.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy and a global powerhouse by 2024-25.

Urban areas will be key for future development and job creation, the statement said, adding that, therefore, urban local bodies should be strengthened and urban planning should be done in an innovative way.

To attract investment to the country, the prime minister said PM-Gati Shakti should be implemented appropriately and urged that all vacancies in state government departments be filled.

“The Prime Minister said states should identify these vacancies in each sector and fill them,” the statement said.

He also highlighted the need to improve the use of technology in all government schemes and programs and to create interoperability of Center and State datasets.

He said all new ideas and feasible points need to be advanced, incubated and institutionalized. He said the need of the hour is to accomplish, reform and transform. According to the statement, Modi emphasized that the Center and the States are working together as Team India.

Action points and new ideas discussed at the conference should be implemented without delay, he added.

Emphasizing minimum government and maximum governance, the statement said the Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure greater ease of living in India. He also said that the decriminalization of petty offenses should be approached in mission mode.

Modi said states should make optimal use of the GeM portal for procurement by their local departments and agencies, which would save time and money. According to the statement, in order to achieve the goals of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said states must try to integrate Anganwadis into primary schools.

The statement said that the Prime Minister also talked about the use of drones in the service sector, for example for the delivery of essential medicines or horticultural products, especially in hilly areas, which would add more economic value to the farmers and service providers.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by the states to improve municipal finances and said that the states and union territories have shared unique experiences and that the ideas discussed at the conference need to be incubated and institutionalized.

The Prime Minister recommended the introduction of innovative technologies and methods to increase the efficiency of tax collection and also suggested that town and neighborhood beautification competitions be organized by states.

The statement said that after extensive deliberations, suggestions were put forward to work in the areas of agriculture, education and urban governance. Innovative ideas and best practices were discussed to improve citizens’ well-being.

This collaborative exercise, between the Center and the States, will be continued by firming up the roadmap for these three sectors during the meeting of the Board of Directors of NITI Aayog, where the Chief Ministers and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories will be present, the statement added.

On the third day, sessions on improving access and quality of higher education and strengthening urban governance through urban planning and municipal finance were organized.

According to the statement, discussions were also held on the need for greater coordination between the Center and the State to ensure saturation of government programs and last mile delivery and capacity building of officials through the Karamayogi Mission.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and union territories as well as union ministries attended the conference.