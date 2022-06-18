Boris Johnson pledges to train 10,000 Ukrainian troops in surprise visit to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his second surprise visit to Ukraine where he offered troop training missions and considered toughening sanctions against Russia.

He tweeted a photo of himself and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday with the words: Mr. President, Volodymyr, good to be in Kyiv again.

President Zelenskyy said they also talked about their weapons needs. I appreciate your understanding of our military requirements. Its very important. In particular, we discussed the need to strengthen the supply of heavy weapons, President Zelenskyy said.

Today, the main thing is to also provide air defense to Ukraine. We have started to move in this direction. Russian missiles remain a threat to our people, to the whole territory of Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: UK Government

The visit was also advertised on Mr Zelenskyys’ Telegram account, which read: Many days of this war have proven that Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson back in Kyiv.

Ukrainian government video showed Mr Zelenskyy warmly greeting the prime minister with a salute, Boris as he arrived at the presidential palace.

The British leader told his Ukrainian counterpart that the UK was ready to launch a major operation to train Ukraine’s armed forces, Downing Street said.

He promised Britain could train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days when the pair met during the unannounced visit.

Downing Street said international partners would be invited to host the program, if the offer is accepted by Ukraine.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: My visit today, deep into this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the people of Ukraine: the UK is with you and we will be with you until what you end up winning.

As Ukrainian soldiers fire British missiles to defend your nation’s sovereignty, they also do so to defend the very freedoms we take for granted.

That is why I have proposed to President Zelenskyy a major new military training program that could change the equation of this war by harnessing the most powerful of forces, Ukraine’s determination to win.

Downing Street said the UK-led program would train and train Ukraine’s armed forces using the British military’s proven expertise, enabling them to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces and intensify their resistance as they continue to defend the sovereignty of their nation. against the Russian invaders.

The previous Operation Orbital saw the UK train more than 22,000 Ukrainians from 2015 until the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The new program would train forces outside the country.

They also talked about new sanctions against Russia.

We discussed in detail new ways to strengthen sanctions against Russia, President Zelenskyy said. We can make the sanctions tangible, so that Russia really feels that its aggression, its terrorist actions against Ukraine and against world stability will lead to losses for Russia itself, with the aggressor having to pay the highest price for this aggression, for this war.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, and examine the damage following the Russian invasion. PA

Earlier, Mr Johnson pulled out of speaking at a North Yorkshire Conservative conference ahead of a hotly contested by-election in the county.

Mr Johnson was one of the strongest international supporters of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. Britain has given the country hundreds of millions of pounds in military and humanitarian aid.

Mr Zelenskyy praised Mr Johnson for his support during the war with Russia and spoke after surviving a vote of no confidence from his own Tory MPs earlier this month.

Mr Johnson’s management has come under continued pressure in recent weeks after being fined by police for breaking Covid-19 regulations at Downing Street. More recently, his own ethics adviser resigned on Thursday after saying the prime minister had put him in an abhorrent position.

He first visited Kyiv in April when he promised the West would continue to tighten sanctions against Moscow while praising the courage of Ukrainian resistance.

Yesterday the leaders of the most powerful countries in the European Union made a joint trip to Kyiv, their first since the start of the war.

They gave their support to Ukraine’s long-standing desire to join the European Union after the meeting, which was followed today by the support of the European Commission.

Ukraine belongs to the European family, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, alongside Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and Italian Mario Draghi.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie was seen at Royal Ascot in the UK.

Carrie Johnson, centre, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives with friends at Royal Ascot June 17. AFP

