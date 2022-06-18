Praise to Airlangga Hartarto, President Jokowi: he is the driving force behind pre-employment cards

The pre-employment card program is one of the most successful programs of the current government. In particular, the success of the pre-employment card testifies to the performance of Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto as one of the driving forces.

This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during a speech delivered at the Pre-Employment Card Scheme Alumni Gathering at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Friday (6/17).

“What I respect is the Coordinating Minister of Economy (Airlangga Hartarto). He is the motorbike that drives the pre-employment card and all the PMOs that are part of it,” President Jokowi said.

On this occasion, Jokowi also praised Airlangga and the management of the implementation of the pre-employment card program after revealing the results of a survey by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS). who said that up to 88.9% of pre-employment card recipients succeeded in improving their skills.

“That is to say, the results found 88.9%. This is what I have to appreciate, the coordinating minister and the whole team,” he said.

During the event, Airlangga Hartarto reported that the pre-employment card program received praise from several friendly countries. In fact, the program initiated to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic can be emulated by various developing countries around the world.

Not just developing countries, Airlangga admitted that while in Davos, Switzerland, the Netherlands also praised Indonesia’s pre-employment card program.

“At a meeting in Davos, the Dutch Minister with the Prime Minister also said that the pre-employment card could be replicated in other developing countries, Mr President,” he said. declared.

Party Chairman Golkar said that the pre-employment card program is one of the most massive government-to-people (G2P) programs compared to other countries.

In addition, during the UNESCO meeting in Marrakech, he continued, the pre-employment card program was also chosen as a program to face the future challenges of work, from digital transformation to a green economy.

“We also saw that this program was evaluated by external institutions, like CSIS, BPS, then from Japan there was J-PAL Southeast Asia, UNDP, World Bank, with TNP2K. All found that this program had a positive impact on improving the skills and employment of participants, which underlined the positive impact of the pre-employment card program,” he explained.

Airlangga added that to date, as many as 12.8 million people have registered to participate in the pre-employment card program and 95% of them have received incentives.

Demographics of pre-employment card participants, 56% live in villages, 49% are women and about 3% are disabled.

Furthermore, up to 30% of participants who were previously unemployed are now working or becoming entrepreneurs, while 90% admitted that the pre-employment card helps to increase skills, productivity and increase competitiveness.

Next, up to 66% use pre-employment certification to get a job. Then 92% of participants used relief funds of Rs 600,000 to purchase food and 70% for business capital.

Airlangga said up to 27% of recipients have never had an account.

“But 27% chose to use an e-wallet for it to become a financial inclusion program,” Airlangga said.