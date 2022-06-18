PM Modi visits his mother for her birthday





The Prime Minister asked for his mother’s blessing and washed her feet. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar residence in Gujarat on Saturday to mark her birthday. The Prime Minister asked for his mother’s blessing and washed her feet. Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi is now entering the 100th year of her life. #LOOK | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her birthday today. Heeraben Modi today enters the 100th year of his life. pic.twitter.com/7xoIsKImNN ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022 PM Modi then penned a moving letter for his mother. “Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18 is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have written some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to his blog. Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022 “Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her centenary year of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his birthday. 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mum’s centenary year begins, and my dad would have finished his,” the prime minister wrote in his letter. Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat for a one-day visit where he would visit Pavagadh temple before addressing a rally in Vadodara. Religious programs were held in the prime minister’s home town of Vadnagar to mark his mother’s birthday. The Modi family have also planned a community meal at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi lives with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, in the village of Raysan, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Modi had last visited his mother in March.

