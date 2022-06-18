Pakistan remains on FATF gray list for now, but is closing in on possible exit





ISLAMABAD: As part of a possible reprieve for Pakistan, the global terrorism watchdog, FATF, has approved an on-site visit to Pakistan to verify its action against terrorist financing and money laundering. Pakistan will remain on the gray or heightened watch list for now, although the on-site visit is seen as the first step towards its removal. Members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) claimed responsibility for the FATF announcement on Friday that Pakistan had met the 34 points of two separate action plans paving the way for the country’s possible exit from the watchdog’s gray list. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog said in its statement that Pakistan would be removed from the gray list if it passes the on-site visit. “Pakistan’s continued political commitment in the fight against terrorist financing and money laundering has led to significant progress. In particular, Pakistan has demonstrated that Terrorist Financing (TF) investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups and that there is a positive effect. increasing trend in the number of ongoing ML (money laundering) investigations and prosecutions in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. statement. There has been no response from the Indian government to the development. After the development, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the FATF had repeatedly praised the hard work and political will my government had shown. He said that when the PTI government came to power in 2018, he faced the direct prospect of being blacklisted by the body, adding that the country’s compliance history with the FATF was not either more favorable. I have formed a FATF Coordinating Committee headed by Key Minister Hammad Azhar. The committee was made up of representatives from all the ministries and security agencies concerned by our FATF action plan. Officers worked day and night in the first place to avoid being blacklisted, Khan said. The FATF has repeatedly commended the work and political will shown by my government. Not only did we avoid blacklisting, but we also completed 32 of the 34 action items. We submitted a compliance report on the remaining two points in April based on which the FATF has now declared Pakistan’s action plan as completed, he added. Hammad Azhar shared a photo of himself standing with officers, saying Pakistan’s hard work to complete the 34 action points was the result of teamwork by officers working day and night in different government departments. They are the real heroes! Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said the withdrawal was another feather in the hat of Hammad Azhar, who was the former energy minister and also the government’s main coordinator for anti-money laundering efforts. money and the financing of terrorism. When Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who represented the Pakistani team at the last FATF plenary session in Berlin, was asked how much credit she would give to the previous government, she replied: Whoever wants to take credit for it can do it. Our job is to work for Pakistan, we will continue to work and we don’t care who gets the credit and who doesn’t. Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of the ruling PML-N criticized the previous PTI government for diplomatically isolating Pakistan, which earned it various economic sanctions. He added that now, however, the nations of the world had agreed to restore relations and global trust in Pakistan was being restored.

