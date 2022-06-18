Turkey mulls another minimum wage hike to ease price pain





(Bloomberg) – Turkey’s Labor Ministry is set to hand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposals for another hike in the national minimum wage after he urged officials to ease the burden of rapidly rising prices. Bloomberg’s Most Read Erdogan will be presented with a range of possible increases and associated costs to the economy, according to officials familiar with the plans. He expected to consider options after returning from a NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid on June 30, the people said. Turkey raised its minimum wage by a record 50.5% in January to 4,253 lira ($246). But the 74% annual rise in prices, their fastest pace in nearly a quarter century, has outpaced the rise and is suppressing support for Erdogan’s ruling AK party ahead of next year’s election. Inflation is Erdogan’s old enemy and main rival As other central banks tighten monetary policy in the face of rising global commodity prices, Erdogan is urging Turkey to move in the opposite direction as he pursues a growth-at-all-costs strategy. The policy has hurt the lira, which has lost more than 23% of its value against the dollar this year. The ruling party is split on the extra pay rise, the people said, with some members saying it will cripple employers and lead to job losses. But the majority believe it is inevitable given the pain being felt in AK party strongholds, they said. One of the people, an official in Erdogans’ office, dismissed concerns about mass layoffs, saying the minimum wage was still well below the average national income. Although the budget has been stretched by measures such as transfers to state-owned enterprises and a new type of lira bank accounts, Turkey recorded a record budget surplus in May thanks to an increase in tax revenues. However, spending has increased and is expected to bring the budget back into deficit in the coming months, according to Istanbul-based brokerage firm Seker Invest. The story continues More than 40% of all workers in Turkey earn the minimum wage, according to the country’s social security institution. In a televised address to lawmakers this week, Erdogan promised relief from July’s spending spike. He then met with the head of the Turk-IS union, Ergun Atalay, for talks on the minimum wage. While the salary is normally set each December, the president said earlier that extraordinary circumstances may necessitate a change in policy. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

