PM Narendra Modi writes a blog dedicated to his mother on her birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, highlighting her sacrifices and various aspects of her life that ‘shaped’ her spirit, personality and confidence in self.
“Maa…it’s not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba turns 100. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” Modi said on Twitter.
He met his mother in Gujarat and sought her blessings.
“My mother is as simple as she is amazing. Like all mothers,” he said in his blog post, which is available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.
The Prime Minister noted that there had only been two instances where his mother had accompanied him publicly.
Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said. -he declares.
The second instance was when he was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.
Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it is possible to learn without being formally educated.
He once said he wanted to publicly honor all of his teachers, including his greatest teacher, his mother.
However, her mother refused, saying she was an ordinary person. “I may have given birth to you, but you were educated and brought up by the Almighty,” Modi recalled.
Modi said that although his mother did not attend the event, she made sure he invited someone from the family of Jethabhai Joshi, his local teacher who taught him the alphabet.
“His thought process and foresight have always surprised me,” he said.
Describing her mother as “a symbol of resilience”, Modi recalled the difficulties she faced during her childhood after losing her mother at a very young age.
She doesn’t even remember her mother’s face or the comfort of her knees as she spent her entire childhood without her, he added.
The Prime Minister recalled that his family lived in a small mud house in Vadnagar with clay tiles for a roof. He also mentioned the countless daily adversities his mother faced and successfully overcame.
“During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mother would place buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience,” he said. he declares.
He said his mother not only did all the household chores on her own, but also worked to supplement the meager household income. She used to wash utensils in a few homes and take time to turn the “charkha” around to help cover household expenses, he added.
Modi said his mother also had deep respect for people engaged in cleanup and sanitation work. Cleanliness was something his mother was always extremely particular about, he said.
Whenever someone came to clean the drain adjacent to their house in Vadnagar, he said, his mother would not let them go without having some tea.
Modi said his mother found happiness in the joys of others and was extremely generous.
He recalled that his father brought home the son of his close friend, Abbas, after his untimely death.
“He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as loving and caring for Abbas as she was for all of us, brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid she cooked her favorite meals. festivals, it was commonplace for kids in the neighborhood to come to our house and enjoy mom’s (sic) special concoctions,” he said.
“In my mother’s life story, I see penance, sacrifice and the contribution of Indian matrushakti. Whenever I look at my mother and millions of women like her, I find there is no nothing unachievable for Indian women,” Modi said.
