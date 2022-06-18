SpaceX employees fired over open letter complaining about Musk





A number of SpaceX employees have been fired for sending an open letter to the entire company with complaints about founder and CEO Elon Musk.

The ensuing layoffs were revealed Thursday after the letter was sent to more than 2,600 employees through SpaceX’s internal chat systems the day before.

The letter, addressed to SpaceX executives, was accompanied by a request for colleagues to sign in solidarity and complete a survey. He lists three demands for executives, including explicitly separating the company from Musk’s personal brand, holding management accountable, and defining and enforcing the company’s “no asshole” and “zero tolerance” policies. .

“Elon’s behavior in the public sphere has been a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks. As CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is considered the face of SpaceXevery Tweet Elon is sending is a de facto public statement by the company,” the letter read.

The letter’s authors did not allude to a specific tweet from their top executive. Musk recently made headlines for tweets announcing a move to the Republican Party, voting for Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores and backing a possible presidential run led by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.). Musk is also an occasional internet troll and meme enthusiast, which has earned him popular favor over other unstable billionaire CEOs in the public eye.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent a company-wide email Thursday calling the letter “excessive activism” and “a distraction” in light of the company’s several upcoming projects.

“The letter, the solicitations, and the general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and intimidated, and/or angry because the letter made them sign something that didn’t reflect their point of view,” she said, adding, “Swarming thousands of people across the company with repeated unsolicited emails asking them to sign letters and complete unsponsored surveys during the workday is not acceptable, goes against our documented policy in the manual and does not show the strong judgment needed to work in this very difficult area of ​​space transportation.

Shotwell said the company has investigated and terminated several employees involved, adding that it expects all employee concerns to be escalated through the appropriate channels.

