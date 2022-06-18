Amid War in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi to Host Brics Meeting on June 23 | world news





Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Beijing on June 23 via video link on June 23, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as their counterparts from Brazil and South Africa are expected to attend the summit, which will be held against the backdrop of Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic. of Covid-19. China is expected to push its bloc expansion agenda at the summit, a move Beijing has labeled BRICS plus, in the long run. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the summit will be held in a virtual format under the theme “Fostering high-quality Brics partnership, ushering in a new era for global development.” Xi will also attend the opening ceremony of the Brics Business Forum in virtual format and deliver a keynote speech on June 22, Hua said in a statement. The leaders of the Brics are also expected at the Forum. The Chinese president will chair the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24, Hua added. Speaking at the summit, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China, which is chairing the BRICS this year, has held more than 70 meetings and events so far this year, covering political, security, commercial, financial, P2P and cultural as well as sustainable development and public health. The Brics have stood the test of the changing international landscape and have become a significant force to be reckoned with on the international stage. As the world faces drastic changes and a pandemic not seen in (this) century, it is entering a new period of volatility and transformation, Wang said at a regular ministry briefing. Asked about China’s plans to expand the bloc, Wang did not provide details but said leaders from emerging markets and developing countries will participate in the dialogue. Besides the leaders of the Brics, emerging markets and developing countries led by their leaders will also attend the event, Wang said without naming the countries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as a correspondent for the Hindustan Times China. He was previously stationed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several times including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted overseas.

…See the details

