Pakistan hopes to get out of FATF gray list





Pakistan is hoping to get out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list as the country’s fate hangs on the decision, which will be taken at the ongoing four-day FATF plenary session in Berlin.

Pakistan said the odds of getting off the FATF gray list are much higher because “things seem to be going Pakistan’s way”.

The FATF, the global terrorist finance watchdog, will announce its decision on which countries will remain on its list as well as which ones have been removed.

The Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who also heads the FATF National Coordinating Committee, is in Berlin and is optimistic about the country’s removal from the gray list as it has complied to most of the action plan pointers, handed over by FATF to Pakistan.

“Even if Pakistan is removed from the list, it may take seven to eight months to sort things out. After removal from the gray list, the FATF team will travel to Pakistan for on-site inspection,” a Pakistani government spokesperson said.

While the announcement of the FATF decision is still pending in Berlin, rumors have already started pouring in on social media platforms, with leaders and former members of government taking credit for the success.

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is the country’s former ruling party under Imran Khan, says the “victory” in the FATF is the result of its efforts, while the ruling coalition government claims it to be his success as the decision will fall within his decision time.

Shireen Mazari, senior PTI official and former human rights minister, said Pakistan’s removal from the FATF gray list was the success of Imran Khan’s government, adding that the need for regime change was needed as the country progressed.

“Another PTI government success story. #FATF #ThankYouImranKhan – which begs the question again: why was regime change a conspiracy at this time when all indicators were on a positive trajectory? To deliberately sink Pakistan on all fronts by focusing on the economy? she tweeted.

On the other hand, Hina Rabbani called on everyone to avoid prejudging and speculating on the outcome of the FATF decision before it is officially announced.

“FATF plenary meetings continue in Berlin. The FATF will issue a public statement following the conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome of speculative reporting could and should be avoided,” she said.

According to the updates, Pakistan complied with 26 out of 27 recommendations given by FATF in 2018 and six out of seven points given by the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) in 2021.

