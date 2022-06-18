Biden’s endorsement hits new low as more Americans say they would vote for Trump





As inflation continues to rise and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency.

The survey of 1,541 American adults, which was conducted June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would vote for Donald Trump (44% ) than for Biden (42%) even though the House Jan. 6 committee spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a seditious plot to nullify the 2020 election and lay the groundwork for possible criminal proceedings.

President Biden outside the White House on Tuesday. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Since Biden took office, no previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll has shown him trailing Trump (although Biden’s most recent leads are within the margin of error, like this one for Trump ). A year ago, Biden was ahead of Trump by 9 percentage points. In 2020, Biden won the White House by over 7 million votes.

Still, Bidens’ jobs approval rating has atrophied for much of the past year, and the new survey shows it’s never been lower. 56% of Americans now disapprove of the performance of presidents, the highest share yet, while only 39% approve. Three weeks ago, those numbers were 53% and 42%, respectively.

On average, Bidens’ jobs approval scores are now a few points lower than Trump’s in the parallel stage of his presidency.

Of all Americans, Trump (43%) now has a higher personal favor rating than Biden (40%). Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of independents (64%) hold an unfavorable view of Biden, and just 28% say they would vote for him over Trump.

The bad news for Biden comes as prices continue to rise at the fastest rate in 40 years, upending expectations and overshadowing other concerns. According to the poll, 40% of registered voters (up from 33% last month) now say inflation is the most important issue for you when thinking about this year’s election, more than four times more than any other issue. .

The story continues

Former President Donald Trump in Casper, Wyoming last month. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Politically, it’s crippling for Biden. 61% of voters disapprove of presidents’ handling of the economy (up from 58% last month), and Republicans now hold a 15-point edge among voters on which party would do a better job of handling the economy. economy (up 11 points last month).

In recent days, a series of articles asking whether Biden will run for re-election in 2024 and quoting concerned Democratic sources have surfaced in the press. The concern is not limited to party officials. Just 21% of Americans down from 25% three weeks ago, and the lowest number yet, say Biden should run again. But perhaps most strikingly, a larger share of Biden voters in 2020 now say he shouldn’t run again (40%) than they should (37%). Last month, those numbers were reversed.

In contrast, a clear majority of Trump voters (57%) say Trump should mount another bid. Only 21% say it shouldn’t. And while 57% of independents say Trump shouldn’t try to return in 2024, well over 76% say the same about Biden.

______________

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,541 U.S. adults surveyed online from June 10-13, 2022. This sample was weighted by gender, age, race and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as the 2020 presidential (or non-voting) vote and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all American adults. The margin of error is about 2.9%.

